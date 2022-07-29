''Looks incredible'': Twitter goes berserk over Ana de Armas' Blonde trailer

The much-anticipated trailer for Blonde, starring Ana de Armas, is finally out, and fans can't stop talking about it. One of the most anticipated movies of the year, Blonde chronicles the life and career of iconic actress Marilyn Monroe. The film also stars Adrien Brody and Bobby Cannavale, among many others, in pivotal supporting roles.

Fans on Twitter have gone berserk ever since the official trailer was released. One user praised the film's cinematography, saying it ''looks incredible.''

Clint Till @ClintTill Just watched the trailer for #Blonde and the cinematography looks incredible. I love the use of color and the multiple tonal looks they've managed to achieve. It looks so much like the period in which the story takes place. Just watched the trailer for #Blonde and the cinematography looks incredible. I love the use of color and the multiple tonal looks they've managed to achieve. It looks so much like the period in which the story takes place.

Without further ado, read on to find out more reactions on Twitter.

Fans react as Netflix drops Ana de Armas' Blonde trailer

Several fans took to Twitter to discuss their thoughts on the new Blonde trailer. Twitter is flooded with praise for Ana de Armas, with many saying her role in the film could prove to be a significant turning point in her career. Others also praised the cinematography and overall look of the trailer. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter to the trailer:

S.4x4❖⁷ˣ⁷ 정휘인 Blonde @4x4Sm No offense no one can be / play Marilyn Monroe well I’ve seen all what’s out there but #AnaDeArmas brought her role as #MarilynMonroe in #Blonde to another level idk what is it but the movie is gonna be iconic like it should be I’ll cherish it , Ana girl you made it No offense no one can be / play Marilyn Monroe well I’ve seen all what’s out there but #AnaDeArmas brought her role as #MarilynMonroe in #Blonde to another level idk what is it but the movie is gonna be iconic like it should be I’ll cherish it , Ana girl you made it

Tyler L. Banark @tybanarkmovies Netflix @netflix Watched by all. Seen by none.



Ana de Armas is Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, premiering September 28. Watched by all. Seen by none.Ana de Armas is Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, premiering September 28. https://t.co/vQHUqsmVGy #Blonde -I'm calling it now, this is going to be the movie that cements Ana de Armas as a transformative actor and one of the best working today! This looks absolutely phenomenal twitter.com/netflix/status… #Blonde-I'm calling it now, this is going to be the movie that cements Ana de Armas as a transformative actor and one of the best working today! This looks absolutely phenomenal twitter.com/netflix/status…

Basil1986 @Basil19861 twitter.com/netflix/status… Netflix @netflix Watched by all. Seen by none.



Ana de Armas is Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, premiering September 28. Watched by all. Seen by none.Ana de Armas is Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, premiering September 28. https://t.co/vQHUqsmVGy I cannot wait to see this film! I know it's controversial and people are foaming at the mouth over the rating, subject matter and the apparent audacity of a Latina actress portraying #MarilynMonroe but I for one will give this film a chance. It looks absolutely beautiful. #Blonde I cannot wait to see this film! I know it's controversial and people are foaming at the mouth over the rating, subject matter and the apparent audacity of a Latina actress portraying #MarilynMonroe but I for one will give this film a chance. It looks absolutely beautiful. #Blonde twitter.com/netflix/status…

#BARBIESWEEP Blake @blake_ison There’s so much more to look for in De Armas' performance other than the accent, especially given the source material of #Blonde . This is the natural reaction given the public's expectations from biopics tho (which this isn’t), in that they’d rather imitation over exploration. There’s so much more to look for in De Armas' performance other than the accent, especially given the source material of #Blonde. This is the natural reaction given the public's expectations from biopics tho (which this isn’t), in that they’d rather imitation over exploration.

Fans are excited about the film. While some users mentioned that they do not believe a biopic on Marilyn Monroe should be made, they admitted that the trailer and Ana de Armas' look in the film are pretty impressive.

A quick look at Blonde trailer

The trailer opens with a man knocking on a door, saying,

''Miss Monroe, it's time.''

The scene then cuts to Monroe sitting inside what seems like a makeup room. Ana de Armas dominates the trailer with her raw charisma and charm and slips into the skin of her character with remarkable ease. Along with the trailer, Netflix's official YouTube channel has also shared a brief synopsis of the film, which reads:

''Discover a life both known and unknown in this boldly imaginative film from Director Andrew Dominik that explores the complicated life of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe. Based on the novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde, starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Xavier Samuel, and Julianne Nicholson premieres on Netflix, 28 September.''

More details about Blonde plot and cast

The highly anticipated film is touted to be a raw and honest portrait of Marilyn Monroe's life. The film will depict her difficult childhood and her rise to stardom in Hollywood in the 50s while also exploring the various issues that plagued her personal life.

Apart from Ana de Armas, the film stars several other prominent actors in supporting roles, including:

Adrien Brody as Arthur Miller

Xavier Samuel as Charles Chaplin Jr.

Bobby Cannavale as Joe DiMaggio

Julianne Nicholson as Gladys Pearl Baker

Caspar Phillipson as John F. Kennedy

The film is written and directed by Andrew Dominik and based on author Joyce Carol Oates' acclaimed novel of the same name. Andrew Dominik has directed quite a few acclaimed films over the years, including The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford and Killing Them Softly, both starring Brad Pitt. He's also directed the documentaries This Much I Know to Be True and One More Time with Feeling.

