''Looks incredible'': Twitter goes berserk over Ana de Armas' Blonde trailer

The much-anticipated trailer for Blonde, starring Ana de Armas, is finally out, and fans can't stop talking about it. One of the most anticipated movies of the year, Blonde chronicles the life and career of iconic actress Marilyn Monroe. The film also stars Adrien Brody and Bobby Cannavale, among many others, in pivotal supporting roles.
Fans on Twitter have gone berserk ever since the official trailer was released. One user praised the film's cinematography, saying it ''looks incredible.''
Without further ado, read on to find out more reactions on Twitter.
Fans react as Netflix drops Ana de Armas' Blonde trailer
Several fans took to Twitter to discuss their thoughts on the new Blonde trailer. Twitter is flooded with praise for Ana de Armas, with many saying her role in the film could prove to be a significant turning point in her career. Others also praised the cinematography and overall look of the trailer. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter to the trailer:
Fans are excited about the film. While some users mentioned that they do not believe a biopic on Marilyn Monroe should be made, they admitted that the trailer and Ana de Armas' look in the film are pretty impressive.
A quick look at Blonde trailer
The trailer opens with a man knocking on a door, saying,
''Miss Monroe, it's time.''
The scene then cuts to Monroe sitting inside what seems like a makeup room. Ana de Armas dominates the trailer with her raw charisma and charm and slips into the skin of her character with remarkable ease. Along with the trailer, Netflix's official YouTube channel has also shared a brief synopsis of the film, which reads:
''Discover a life both known and unknown in this boldly imaginative film from Director Andrew Dominik that explores the complicated life of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe. Based on the novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde, starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Xavier Samuel, and Julianne Nicholson premieres on Netflix, 28 September.''
More details about Blonde plot and cast
The highly anticipated film is touted to be a raw and honest portrait of Marilyn Monroe's life. The film will depict her difficult childhood and her rise to stardom in Hollywood in the 50s while also exploring the various issues that plagued her personal life.
Apart from Ana de Armas, the film stars several other prominent actors in supporting roles, including:
- Adrien Brody as Arthur Miller
- Xavier Samuel as Charles Chaplin Jr.
- Bobby Cannavale as Joe DiMaggio
- Julianne Nicholson as Gladys Pearl Baker
- Caspar Phillipson as John F. Kennedy
The film is written and directed by Andrew Dominik and based on author Joyce Carol Oates' acclaimed novel of the same name. Andrew Dominik has directed quite a few acclaimed films over the years, including The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford and Killing Them Softly, both starring Brad Pitt. He's also directed the documentaries This Much I Know to Be True and One More Time with Feeling.