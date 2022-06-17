"Just give her the Oscar": Fans go gaga over Ana de Armas' stunning transformation into Marilyn Monroe in Blonde teaser

Netflix has dropped a teaser for the upcoming Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde. The film stars Ana de Armas in the lead role along with Adrien Brody and Xavier Samuel, playing pivotal supporting characters.
Twitter has been flooded with enthusiastic reactions from fans who praised the lead actress.
Fans go berserk over Ana de Armas' first look as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde teaser
Several followers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the teaser. Praise was mostly directed towards Ana de Armas, who looks stunning as Marilyn Monroe. Here's a look at some reactions on the platform:
Many predicted an Oscar win for Ana de Armas, praising the actress's looks and expressions. The teaser has received praise from fans overall, making it one of the year's most anticipated movies.
Blonde teaser
Netflix dropped the official teaser for Blonde on June 16. It offers a glimpse of the various shades of Marilyn Monroe as Ana de Armas effortlessly slips into the character.
The official synopsis of the film by Netflix states:
"Based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde boldly reimagines the life of one of Hollywood's most enduring icons, Marilyn Monroe. From her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane, through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements, Blonde blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between her public and private selves."
The film is directed by Andrew Dominik and is based on Joyce Carol Oates' novel of the same name, which takes an intimate look into the life of the iconic sex symbol. Dominik has directed several acclaimed films and documentaries, including The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, Killing Them Softly, This Much I Know to Be True, and many more.
Blonde, set to release on Netflix on September 23, has received an NC-17 rating for its depiction of graphic content.
Ana de Armas' recent works
The actress has essayed several memorable characters in films in recent years, including Marta Cabrera in Rian Johnson's Knives Out and Paloma in No Time to Die. She's also been a part of several television shows, including El Internado, Hispania, La Leyenda, and more.
Ana de Armas has received numerous awards and nominations for her performances in Blade Runner, Knives Out, and No Time to Die, including a National Board of Review award, a Golden Schmoes award, and a Saturn Award, among many more.
Fans can expect a nuanced portrait of Marilyn Monroe from the 34-year-old in the upcoming Andrew Dominik biopic. The film will likely focus on the various aspects of Monroe's professional and personal life, with De Armas touted to play the role of a lifetime.
It also boasts a talented supporting cast, including Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, and Julianne Nicholson.