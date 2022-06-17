"Just give her the Oscar": Fans go gaga over Ana de Armas' stunning transformation into Marilyn Monroe in Blonde teaser

Netflix has dropped a teaser for the upcoming Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde. The film stars Ana de Armas in the lead role along with Adrien Brody and Xavier Samuel, playing pivotal supporting characters.

Twitter has been flooded with enthusiastic reactions from fans who praised the lead actress.

Fans go berserk over Ana de Armas' first look as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde teaser

Several followers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the teaser. Praise was mostly directed towards Ana de Armas, who looks stunning as Marilyn Monroe. Here's a look at some reactions on the platform:

Nava @itsnavacado #AnaDeArmas I’m crying screaming throwing up! IM FINALLY GONNA SEE ANA DE ARMAS AS MARILYN OH MY GOD #BlondeOnNetflix I’m crying screaming throwing up! IM FINALLY GONNA SEE ANA DE ARMAS AS MARILYN OH MY GOD #BlondeOnNetflix #AnaDeArmas https://t.co/ug1c38T3it

Ayyo @AyyAyy0 &

nod for sure & might also be a win for Ana for her role in



OnNetflix The most beautiful woman ever to grace planet earth #MarilynMonroe #AnaDeArmas is born to play her biopic #Oscar nod for sure & might also be a win for Ana for her role in #Blonde as @TheAcademy loves biopics & Ana is gonna deliver the performance of her life #Blonde OnNetflix The most beautiful woman ever to grace planet earth #MarilynMonroe😍& #AnaDeArmas is born to play her biopic#Oscar nod for sure & might also be a win for Ana for her role in #Blonde as @TheAcademy loves biopics & Ana is gonna deliver the performance of her life#BlondeOnNetflix https://t.co/ghYzwWl8AX

Dilaó @maviskin



#BlondeOnNetflix #AnaDeArmas i’m extremely happy for Ana, she deserved to get a challenging role! can’t wait to see it!!! i’m extremely happy for Ana, she deserved to get a challenging role! can’t wait to see it!!!#BlondeOnNetflix #AnaDeArmas https://t.co/dD9OitsZqI

Mauricio Marmolejo @maurmarmolejo



Not only she looks like the sex-symbol actress, but I think #AnaDeArmas is gonna be great as @MarilynMonroe Not only she looks like the sex-symbol actress, but #BlondeonNetflix is gonna show the dark side of her life, from being abused at an early age to her multiple addictions and paranoia suffering. I think #AnaDeArmas is gonna be great as @MarilynMonroe Not only she looks like the sex-symbol actress, but #BlondeonNetflix is gonna show the dark side of her life, from being abused at an early age to her multiple addictions and paranoia suffering. https://t.co/mivoh97OLl

Aayush Sharma @JournoAayu



Brilliant! #MarilynMonroe STUNNING! Absolutely stunning. First look of Ana De Armas from the Marilyn Monroe biopic 'BLONDE'. The teaser-trailer looks so amazing and looks like this role was tailor-made for Armas.Brilliant! #BlondeOnNetflix STUNNING! Absolutely stunning. First look of Ana De Armas from the Marilyn Monroe biopic 'BLONDE'. The teaser-trailer looks so amazing and looks like this role was tailor-made for Armas. 😍✨Brilliant! #BlondeOnNetflix #MarilynMonroe https://t.co/YjxeTZUFNy

Michaelekesiobi @Michaelekesiob1



#BlondeonNetflix #MarylinMonroe twitter.com/netflix/status… Netflix @netflix Hollywood was her dream, but fame became her nightmare.



Ana de Armas is Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, premiering September 23. Hollywood was her dream, but fame became her nightmare. Ana de Armas is Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, premiering September 23. https://t.co/KkT3MfAu6a Wow....This looks spectacular!!! Wow....This looks spectacular!!!#BlondeonNetflix #MarylinMonroe twitter.com/netflix/status…

Many predicted an Oscar win for Ana de Armas, praising the actress's looks and expressions. The teaser has received praise from fans overall, making it one of the year's most anticipated movies.

Blonde teaser

Netflix dropped the official teaser for Blonde on June 16. It offers a glimpse of the various shades of Marilyn Monroe as Ana de Armas effortlessly slips into the character.

The official synopsis of the film by Netflix states:

"Based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde boldly reimagines the life of one of Hollywood's most enduring icons, Marilyn Monroe. From her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane, through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements, Blonde blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between her public and private selves."

The film is directed by Andrew Dominik and is based on Joyce Carol Oates' novel of the same name, which takes an intimate look into the life of the iconic sex symbol. Dominik has directed several acclaimed films and documentaries, including The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, Killing Them Softly, This Much I Know to Be True, and many more.

Blonde, set to release on Netflix on September 23, has received an NC-17 rating for its depiction of graphic content.

Ana de Armas' recent works

The actress has essayed several memorable characters in films in recent years, including Marta Cabrera in Rian Johnson's Knives Out and Paloma in No Time to Die. She's also been a part of several television shows, including El Internado, Hispania, La Leyenda, and more.

Ana de Armas has received numerous awards and nominations for her performances in Blade Runner, Knives Out, and No Time to Die, including a National Board of Review award, a Golden Schmoes award, and a Saturn Award, among many more.

Fans can expect a nuanced portrait of Marilyn Monroe from the 34-year-old in the upcoming Andrew Dominik biopic. The film will likely focus on the various aspects of Monroe's professional and personal life, with De Armas touted to play the role of a lifetime.

It also boasts a talented supporting cast, including Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, and Julianne Nicholson.

