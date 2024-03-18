Who is Nicole Shanahan? All you need to know as RFK Jr. is reported to name the attorney as running mate

As per a report, Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. could name Nicole Shanahan, a tech lawyer and entrepreneur, as his running mate.

Aged 70, RFK Jr is former President John F. Kennedy's nephew. He is an independent candidate running for the 2024 presidential election and is the son of U.S. attorney general and Senator Robert. F. Kennedy.

Expand Tweet

As per recent news, he plans to pick New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers or former Minnesota Gob. Jesse Ventura as his vice presidential nominee.

Nicole Shanahan is the founder of Bia-Echo Foundation

Nicole Shanahan is the founder and president of the Bia-Echo Foundation. She is a California-based attorney who married Google co-founder Sergey Brin in 2018 and divorced him in 2022 after reportedly having an affair with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

However, both Musk and Nicole Shanahan denied the allegations with Musk responding to a WSJ article in July 2022, saying;

"This is total bs. I've only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic."

Shanahan, 34, is from Oakland, California, where she spent most of her childhood and adolescence. She was a student at a local Oakland primary school.

She completed high school at a nearby school before taking admission at the University of Puget Sound in 2003, where she pursued a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics and Mandarin Chinese as per her LinkedIn profile.

Expand Tweet

She studied global intellectual property trade and Chinese law at the National University of Singapore in 2013, before studying law at Santa Clara University.

As per media reports, she grew up in poverty and survived off food stamps while trying to help her unemployed parents financially.

During an interview with Modern Luxury Magazine, Nicole Shanahan talked about her parents and revealed that her father was diagnosed with bipolar schizophrenia while her mother was a Chinese immigrant;

"As I kid, I really had to figure out how the world works on my own. I had two unemployed parents for the majority of my childhood, so not only was there no money, there was almost no parental guidance. As you can imagine with a mentally ill father, there was a lot of chaos and fear."

With an estimated net worth between $5 - $6 million, Nicole Shanahan is known as a prominent American businesswoman, media personality, attorney and entrepreneur.

She founded ClearAccessIP in 2013 before leaving it in 2020 to pursue philanthropy.

Expand Tweet

Shanahan was first linked to RFK Jr after she reportedly donated $4 million to a Super PAC that funded his famous Superbowl advert, which used retro footage from his uncle JFK's 1960 campaign.

She also previously donated $25,000 to President Biden's Victory Fund in 2020 and donated $6,600 to Kennedy's campaign in 2022.

Although Shanahan is not an anti-vaxxer, she shares Kennedy's beliefs on vaccines and also cares about children's health.