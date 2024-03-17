"Aaron Rodgers losing to Shanahan again" - Fans troll Jets QB amid reports RFK Jr. expecting to name Nicole Shanahan as VP

No, Aaron Rodgers is not running for office in 2024. On Saturday, Mediaite's Diana Falzone broke the news that the New York Jets quarterback had been passed over as Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s vice-presidential partner in favor of Nicole Shanahan, former wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brinn.

The California-based attorney/entrepreneur had been creatively responsible for his Super Bowl LVIII ad last month. While she's not related to San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle, that was all fans needed to mock the former MVP for failing to secure the slot (for context, Rodgers has lost twice to the 49ers in the playoffs).

One tweeted:

"Aaron Rodgers losing to Shanahan again"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Is Aaron Rodgers set to lose a playmaker at Jets? Allen Lazard comes up in trade rumors

On Saturday, the New York Jets made a monumental Aaron Rodgers-related move by signing offensive tackle Tyron Smith to a one-year, $15-million deal.

The former Dallas Cowboy, long considered one of the best blindside protectors in gridiron football, proves top-shelf blocking for the 40-year-old as he prepares to return from his Achilles injury

However, another member of the offense could be gone soon. On Thursday, The Athletic's Dianna Russini and Zack Rosenberg reported that general manager Joe Douglas has allowed teams to speak with wide receiver Allen Lazard regarding a trade, which SNY's Connor Hughes has so far rebuffed.

Nevertheless, trading away Rodgers' former Green Packers teammate is not off the table. When he first joined the Jets, Lazard was coming off setting career-highs in catches (60) and yards (788).

Fans and analysts thought that he and Randall Cobb would carry that chemistry. Instead, he lost his quarterback to a torn Achilles and regressed to 23 catches and 311 yards ann dropped four targets, thanks to Zach Wilson's struggles.

He was even a healthy scratch for the team's notorious Black Friday blowout against the Miami Dolphins. He's also due $10 million in salary by 2024, making his contract a potential burden.

Potential destinations for him include the Los Angeles Chargers, who desperately need wide receivers after losing Mike Williams and Keenan Allen; and the New Orleans Saints, who are coming off releasing franchis receiving leader Michael Thomas.

In East Rutherford, it puts the onus on general manager Joe Douglas to find a new passing option for Rodgers in the Draft, with Cobb once again a free agent and Mecole Hardman back in Kansas City.