RFK's potential running mate Aaron Rodgers made bold claims “Sandy Hook never happened" in private conversation: Reports

Aaron Rodgers could soon delve into politics if independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. chooses him as his vice-presidential running mate. Rodgers and former Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura are the favored choices once Kennedy Jr. announces his pick on March 26.

But even before that day, the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player is already known for his conviction for specific topics, even if they could be proven false. One of Rodgers’ questionable claims is that the December 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting was staged.

According to CNN’s Pamela Brown, she encountered Rodgers while covering the 2013 Kentucky Derby for CNN. The veteran quarterback berated her, claiming that the news media is covering the real details regarding major stories like Sandy Hook.

Rodgers shared several theories about the incident that led to the tragic death of six adults and 20 children aged six and seven. However, Brown questioned the New York Jets quarterback about claims that the incident was an inside job by the government.

Aaron Rodgers made the same claims that conspiracy theorist Alex Jones made, leading to multiple lawsuits from family members of the mass shooting victims against the “Infowars” host.

One of the claims Rodgers made that Brown remembered is the presence of men in black in the woods near the school. The CNN reporter found the encounter with the Super Bowl 45 champion disturbing.

Aside from his claims about Sandy Hook, Rodgers also questioned the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, a claim he shares with Kennedy Jr. He even called Travis Kelce “Mr. Pfizer” for endorsing the biopharmaceutical company’s double shot for flu and COVID-19.

The former Cal standout also claimed that late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel was on the guest list of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s island. Kimmel threatened litigation against Aaron Rodgers, leading the ten-time Pro Bowler to recant his earlier statement without a direct apology.

Jets will have a different starter if Aaron Rodgers becomes vice president

While it isn’t sure that Kennedy Jr. will select Aaron Rodgers as his running mate, the possibility is still on the table. Therefore, as long as Kennedy Jr. maintains his independent candidacy with the five-time All-Pro quarterback by his side, Rodgers could become the second-highest American leader if Kennedy Jr. wins the election.

If Rodgers becomes a statesman, Tyrod Taylor will take over the Jets’ starting quarterback position. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Jets signed Taylor to a two-year deal worth up to $18 million.

Likewise, Zach Wilson is still on the Jets roster despite being granted permission to seek a trade. It would be interesting to see how Rodgers navigates the campaign trail while preparing for the Jets’ 2024 NFL season.