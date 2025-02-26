Kathleen Kennedy is allegedly stepping down as president of Lucasfilm 

Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, is expected to step down by the end of 2025 as her contract nears completion. Neither Kennedy nor Lucasfilm has officially confirmed her departure though multiple sources indicate Disney is preparing for the transition and considering potential replacements.

Ad

Kathleen Kennedy is an American film producer who has served as the president of Lucasfilm since 2012. She was appointed to the role after Disney acquired the company from Star Wars creator George Lucas for $4 billion. Over her tenure, Kennedy has overseen the Star Wars sequel trilogy, spin-off films like Rogue One, and Disney+ series such as The Mandalorian.

According to Comic Book Resources (February 26, 2025), Disney is considering several replacements, including Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Kevin Feige. With Kennedy's departure approaching, Disney may consider a joint leadership structure.

Ad

Trending

Lucasfilm, founded by George Lucas in 1971, is a production company best known for creating the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises. It is now a subsidiary of Walt Disney Studios.

Here's a riveting new look at Apple's new medical drama: CLICK HERE

Kathleen Kennedy’s reported exit follows her receiving the American Society of Cinematographers Board of Governors Award in December 2024

Ad

According to Puck News, Kennedy informed Disney executives along with close friends and associates about her decision to leave. The Hollywood Reporter on February 24, 2025, also supported this claim. Variety on February 25, 2025, cited another source that dismissed these reports as speculation and stated that no final decision has been made.

Kathleen Kennedy has been responsible for leading Star Wars and Indiana Jones projects for more than a decade under Disney’s ownership. George Lucas selected her in 2012 before Disney acquired Lucasfilm for four billion dollars.

Ad

Since then, she has overseen major developments in both franchises including the Star Wars sequel trilogy and the launch of The Mandalorian along with various Disney Plus projects. Her leadership has seen both commercial successes and significant setbacks.

Ad

Under her management, Star Wars The Force Awakens, released in 2015, grossed over two billion dollars worldwide and became the highest-grossing domestic release in history. Later films in the franchise struggled to match this success.

The Rise of Skywalker in 2019 made one billion dollars which was half of what The Force Awakens earned. Solo: A Star Wars Story in 2018 became the first film in the franchise to fail financially.

Kennedy also oversaw Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in 2023. Variety reported on February 25, 2025, that the film resulted in a 130 million dollar loss.

Ad

With Kathleen Kennedy’s expected departure, Disney is considering several candidates for Lucasfilm’s leadership. The Hollywood Reporter (February 25, 2025) noted that Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Kevin Feige are among the top choices.

Jon Favreau launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe and created The Mandalorian. He is directing The Mandalorian & Grogu which is set for a theatrical release in 2026. Despite his deep involvement in Star Wars, he is reportedly hesitant to take on an executive position.

Ad

Dave Filoni worked closely with George Lucas on The Clone Wars and played a significant role in The Mandalorian.

He has earned a strong reputation among Star Wars fans though his lack of managerial experience is a concern.

“He’s a great resource of knowledge, but he’s ultimately a TV guy,” a source told CBR.com (February 26, 2025).

The Hollywood Reporter on February 25, 2025, suggested that Disney might prefer Filoni for the role with an official announcement possibly coming at the Star Wars Celebration in April.

Ad

Kevin Feige serves as the president of Marvel Studios and was once attached to a Star Wars film though the project was eventually shelved. Some insiders consider him the strongest candidate due to his ability to balance creative and corporate leadership.

“He’s the only one that makes sense, but he needs to focus on Marvel,” a Disney insider told CBR.com (February 26, 2025).

An alternative approach being considered is joint leadership, similar to how James Gunn and Peter Safran run DC Studios. This could involve pairing Filoni or Favreau with a seasoned executive like Steve Asbell, president of 20th Century Studios, or Lucasfilm’s current GM, Lynwen Brennan as per CBR.com.

Ad

Ad

Lucasfilm’s future theatrical lineup remains uncertain. Since The Rise of Skywalker, several announced projects including films from Patty Jenkins, Rian Johnson, and the Game of Thrones creators have been scrapped or delayed.

However, The Mandalorian & Grogu is confirmed for 2026, and a new Star Wars trilogy from Simon Kinberg is reportedly in development as per Variety.

Kathleen Kennedy’s impact on the industry was recently recognized when she received the American Society of Cinematographers' Board of Governors Award in December 2024. ASC President Shelly John praised her career, stating,

Ad

“Kathleen Kennedy’s extraordinary career has left an enduring mark on the world of cinema” (Yahoo Entertainment, February 25, 2025).

As Kathleen Kennedy reportedly prepares for her expected departure, the search for Lucasfilm’s next leader continues. Whether Disney opts for a single successor or a shared leadership model, the decision will significantly shape the future of Star Wars and Lucasfilm’s creative direction.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback