Descendants 5 announced at Disney, reported to feature more Alice in Wonderland characters

On Tuesday, February 25, 2025, Disney Branded Television confirmed that Descendants 5 is officially in the works. The highly anticipated fifth installment of the Descendants franchise will be a direct continuation of the events of the previous movie, Descendants: The Rise of Red.

The Rise of Red follows the story of teenagers Princess Red, daughter of the Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland, and Princess Chloe, daughter of Cinderella and Prince Charming, as they travel back in time.

Descendants 5, set in present-day Wonderland, will explore the consequences of the duo's time travel, as ominously hinted by the narrator, Uma, at the end of the previous movie. The production for the new film will begin shortly, and several new Alice in Wonderland characters will reportedly be joining the cast.

Liamani Segura will play Red’s sister Pink while Brendon Tremblay will join as Max Hatter, the Mad Hatter's son. Alexandro Byrd and Kiara Romero will portray Luis Madrigal and Hazel Hook, respectively. Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, and Leonardo Nam will reprise their roles as Princess Red, Princess Chloe, and Maddox Hatter, the Mad Hatter's other son, respectively.

Descendants 5 - Everything we know so far

According to Disney, the official title of Descendants 5 will be announced later.

"The love for the ‘Descendants’ franchise runs deep, and the incredible response to ‘Descendants: The Rise of Red’ last year proved just how much fans are invested in these characters and their stories," said Ayo Davis, the president of Disney Branded Television, in a press release by Disney.

"Our next movie will build on that legacy and deliver even more of the magic, music and heart that make ‘Descendants’ so special — brought to life by an amazing cast and creative team who continue to elevate this world in new and exciting ways," he continued.

Descendants 5 will be directed by Kimmy Gatewood (known for The Baby-Sitter’s Club and Girls5eva), with a script by co-executive producer Tamara Chestna (Sneakerella) and The Rise of Red scribes Dan Frey and Ru Sommer. Suzanne Todd and Gary Marsh will be returning to the franchise as executive producers, along with Gatewood.

Descendants 5 will be choreographed by Emmy Award winner Emilio Dosal (known for Wicked and Sneakerella) to bring the musical numbers to life. The franchise boasts popular soundtracks, with those of the first two movies being certified gold, and the third and fourth movie soundtracks achieving No. 1 on Billboard’s Soundtrack chart and Children’s Album chart.

The previous installments of the franchise were all very well-received by the audience, especially kids aged 6 to 14. The premiere telecast of each of the first three Descendants movies was ranked as the most-watched cable movie of the year for 2015, 2017, and 2019, respectively.

The Rise of Red was released on Disney+ on July 12, 2024, and was the year's most-watched original movie across all streaming platforms for kids, especially girls aged 6 to 11.

The first four Descendants movies as well as related spinoffs and specials are all streaming now on Disney+.

