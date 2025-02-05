Is The Fantastic Four: First Steps a spinoff of the Fantastic Four movie? Explained

The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the American superhero film, is based on the team of Marvel Comics superheroes the Fantastic Four. It is set to be released on July 25, 2025, as a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The film presents the adventures of the famous superhero family. However, it should be noted that it is not a continuation or spinoff of either of the earlier Fantastic Four films. Instead, it is a reboot.

Fantastic Four—Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm—get special powers after being hit by cosmic rays. They need to protect Earth from Galactus and his servant, the Silver Surfer. The movie explores how this superhero family interacts and uses their special powers and their outcomes.

The official synopsis of The Fantastic Four: First Steps reads:

"Marvel's First Family face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus and his herald, Silver Surfer."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps: Exploring the trailer of the upcoming movie

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is directed by Matt Shakman. The film features Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm.

The official trailer of The Fantastic Four: First Steps offers a nostalgic look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a 1960s retrofuturistic aesthetic. Instead of focusing on action, it highlights the atmosphere, and the era’s unique style while hinting at the film's grand scope.

The first trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has arrived, bringing with it a sense of nostalgia and excitement for Marvel’s First Family. Unlike previous iterations, First Steps promises a proper adaptation of the 1961 comic book team, blending the film's aesthetic with a grounded family dynamic. Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards is “the smartest man in the world,” but the trailer hints at his inner turmoil.

In the trailer, he is seen with Sue Storm, who reassures him that “I am always right here.” Vanessa Kirby’s Sue is more than just a supportive wife—her strength and leadership comfort Richards, as she is also seen with her mastery of forcefields.

Joseph Quinn’s Johnny Storm takes a more introspective approach, portraying a fiery yet conflicted young man. His moment of flight suggests he will fully embrace his identity as the Human Torch. Meanwhile, Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s portrayal of The Thing carries emotional weight.

A shot of Ben Grimm staring at an old photo of himself reinforces the sorrow behind his transformation, while his gruff voice and fedora-clad look remain faithful to the comics. The team’s blue-and-white woolen suits emphasize their roots as explorers rather than traditional superheroes.

The Marvel-1 rocket and glimpses of the Baxter Building reinforce the team’s scientific origins. Though Galactus’ imposing helmet looms over the trailer, the absence of Julia Garner’s Silver Surfer and Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom leaves room for speculation.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps emphasizes on family, adventure, and legacy. As Reed states, “Whatever life throws at us, we’ll face it together—as a family.”

More about the previous film Fantastic Four (2015)

This 2015 film is set in a retro 1960s world. In this film, the smart Reed Richards and his childhood friend Ben Grimm are seen creating an innovative teleportation device.

Professor Franklin Storm notices their project and asks them to join the Baxter Foundation. Reed works with Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and the mysterious Victor Von Doom to finish the "Quantum Gate." This portal will allow them to open a path to another dimension.

When the team's experiment works, the group, unhappy about not being able to travel through the gate, sneaks into the alternate dimension, Planet Zero, without permission. They find dangerous substances from another world, and while exploring, Victor touches a risky green material, causing a major disaster.

The ground gives way, and although Sue safely brings the team back to the ground, Victor appears to die in the chaos.

The energy from Planet Zero changes the team. Reed can stretch his body, Sue can become invisible and create protective barriers, Johnny can turn into fire and fly, and Ben can turn his body into rock, making him very strong. The group is taken by the government, where their abilities are examined.

A year later, Reed escapes and looks for a cure. However, he must go back when the military finds out that Victor, now a very strong telekinetic called "Doom," plans to destroy Earth. The Fantastic Four defeat Doom and shut the portal, taking on their new roles as Earth’s protectors, calling themselves the "Fantastic Four."

Fantastic Four is available to stream on Apple TV+.

