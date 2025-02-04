Who is Galactus in The Fantastic Four: First Steps? All to know about the Marvel Comics character

The upcoming American superhero film The Fantastic Four: First Steps is scheduled to be released on July 25, 2025. This film marks the entry of the Fantastic Four into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, making it the 37th installment in the MCU. It is a Marvel Studios production, and Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures will handle its distribution.

The key antagonist, Galactus, threatens to devour Earth unless the Fantastic Four stops him. The film will look into his mysterious past and motives. The Fantastic Four will have to work together to save their universe from Galactus' immense power.

Marvel Comics's Galactus is a mortal named Galan from the pre-Big Bang universe. He is huge in size and is hungry enough to eat up planets. Galactus became a cosmic entity after merging with the Sentience of the Universe.

He is now moving ahead to eat planets, including Earth, to survive, which pits him against the Fantastic Four. Galactus, one of Marvel's most powerful forces, will go to any extent just to get at his goal with the Silver Surfer.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps: Explaining the existence of Galactus from the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Galactus, a Marvel Comics character, is a creation of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. He first appeared in March 1966 in Fantastic Four #48. At first, Galactus was shown as a powerful being from space that survives by consuming the energy of planets.

Previously, he used to be a regular person named Galan from the universe before the Big Bang. After his universe was destroyed, Galan combined with the "Sentience of the Universe" and became the cosmic entity called Galactus. He craves planets since he needs them to survive.

Due to this, he is often seen as a sad character. Galactus can be both a villain and a hero in the Marvel Universe because of his complicated nature. He is often seen with a herald, with the most well-known being the Silver Surfer, who acts as his messenger and enforcer.

Role of Galactus in The Fantastic Four: First Steps

The Fantastic Four: First Steps stars Ralph Ineson as Galactus, a god-like cosmic entity who threatens Earth. His shadow overshadows the Fantastic Four's retro-futuristic world. His arrival forces the team to work together to save the planet.

In the film, his insatiable hunger drives him to devour Earth, leading to a climactic battle with the Fantastic Four. Galactus' powers, origin, and role in the Marvel Universe are explored in the film. Being a force of nature rather than a villain gives him moral ambiguity.

Galactus acts out of survival, a theme that runs throughout the film. The Fantastic Four: First Steps will show him as terrifying and sympathetic, challenging viewers' morality.

The appearance of Galactus in The Fantastic Four: First Steps

In The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Galactus showing up is an important moment in the movie. The character will not only test the Fantastic Four's strength but also their teamwork as a family. The 1960s setting will give a special twist to how Galactus interacts with the world, mixing old-fashioned style with exciting cosmic threats.

Galactus, who operates outside of normal time and space, will bring a new kind of danger to the MCU in the movie. His great power and personal struggles make him an interesting villain who is not purely bad or good. Instead, he acts like a natural force—an inevitable challenge that the Fantastic Four must confront.

Marvel Cinematic Universe's The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to be released on July 25, 2025.

