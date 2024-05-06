Fact Check: Is Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace releasing again?

Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace returned to cinemas on May 3, 2024. This was done to commemorate the movie's 25th anniversary, which happens to fall on May 4, popularly known as Star Wars Day.

The re-release has hyped fans even further for Star Wars: The Acolyte, which takes place 100 years before Episode 1 and will release on Disney+ on June 4, 2024.

Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace: Hello There

The contentious first installment of the prequel trilogy, Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace, grossed a whopping $2.3 million domestically when it re-released on May 3, 2024, as per Collider.

The official re-release synopsis reads:

"Experience the heroic action and unforgettable adventures of 'Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace.' See the first fateful steps in the journey of Anakin Skywalker. Stranded on the desert planet Tatooine after rescuing young Queen Amidala from the impending invasion of Naboo, Jedi apprentice Obi-Wan Kenobi and his Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn discover nine-year-old Anakin, who is unusually strong in the Force."

It continues:

"Anakin wins a thrilling pod race and with it his freedom as he leaves his home to be trained as a Jedi. The heroes return to Naboo where Anakin and the Queen face massive invasion forces while the two Jedi contend with a deadly foe named Darth Maul. Only then do they realize the invasion is merely the first step in a sinister scheme by the re-emergent forces of darkness known as the Sith."

The original movie was written and directed by the legendary George Lucas and came out in 1999. It starred Ewan McGregor as young Obi-Wan Kenobi, Liam Neeson as his Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn, and Natalie Portman as Queen Amidala.

The story follows Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn and his disciple Obi-Wan Kenobi as they guide and safeguard Queen Amidala on her journey from the world of Naboo to the planet Coruscant in the hopes of resolving a major interstellar trade dispute.

The movie also depicts a young Anakin Skywalker, showing his story before becoming Darth Vader. He is presented as a young slave kid with growing Force skills who must deal with the Sith's inexplicable reappearance.

As reported by Deadline, Star Wars: Episode 1: The Phantom Menace is in the third spot at the current box office. It is predicted to gross $7.2 million at the American box office over the weekend, trailing just behind Ryan Gosling's The Fall Guy and Zendaya's Challengers.

The longevity of the Star Wars franchise has contributed to its enduring appeal. The latest Star Wars film, The Rise of Skywalker, came out in 2019. Additionally, shows like Ashoka, The Mandalorian, and now The Acolyte, have made the beloved Franchise remain at the top of the world.

One of the reasons for the Phantom Menace's popularity is perhaps simply sentimentality. The youngsters who saw Star Wars: Episode 1 when it originally came out are now sufficiently mature to look back on their early years of pop culture with nostalgia.

Fans may also be excited to know that the subsequent Star Wars Celebration will take place in Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, from April 18 to 20, 2025. Passes for the celebration went on sale on Thursday, May 2, at 7:00 pm EDT (US Time).

While waiting, fans can catch Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace in theatres now to celebrate the 25th anniversary. Additionally, the movie is also available on DIsney+.

Star Wars: The Acolyte, will be available on Disney+ on June 4, 2024. May the force be with you!