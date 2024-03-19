What is Star Wars: The Acolyte about? Plot details explored

On March 18, the official account for Star Wars on X uploaded a cryptic message regarding Star Wars: The Acolyte. Since the reveal, fans have been scratching their heads over what it could mean. The post made by the page comprised a poster for the upcoming series, which read:

"In an age of light a darkness rises."

This was followed by a cryptic message that said, "Tomorrow." Fans began to speculate about what the message meant. Their speculations were put to rest by the official Star Wars page on Instagram. With the same poster released on X, the post read: "Trailer tomorrow."

At this point, not much is known regarding the plot of the series. However, Lucasfilm and Disney+ have released an official synopsis for the upcoming show. It gives the audience a brief idea of what to expect from the June release. The description reads:

"In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems…"

What is Star Wars: The Acolyte based on?

Star Wars: The Acolyte is an upcoming television series created by Leslye Headland, who earlier co-created Russian Doll. The series will be a part of the Star Wars franchise. The events of the same will precede the events of the Star Wars films. It will be set at the end of the High Republic Era, which is set approximately 500 to 100 years before the Skywalker Saga and several years after the Old Republic era.

The series is expected to have eight episodes and is scheduled to release on Disney+ on June 4, 2024. As mentioned already, Lucasfilm and Disney have already revealed an official synopsis for Star Wars: The Acolyte, which gives a brief insight into the plot of the upcoming series.

Who is in the cast of Star Wars: The Acolyte?

Star Wars: The Acolyte will feature Amandla Stenberg and Lee Jung-jae as titular characters. The two will portray the roles of a former padawan and a Jedi Master, respectively. Other prominent actors to feature in the upcoming series are:

Manny Jacinto

Jodie Turner-Smith

Dean-Charles Chapman

Rebecca Henderson

Dafne Keen

Carrie-Anne Moss

Margarita Levieva

Charlie Barnett

Joonas Suotamo, and

Amy Tsang

Who are the Siths in the acolyte?

Sith Acolyte is typically a rank within the Sith Order. The Siths are a group of people who utilize the dark side of the Force. They strongly believe in the idea of conflict as a necessary prerequisite for evolving. They also go to extreme lengths to preach the same.

The Siths believe in “dealing with absolutes.” They consider their pride and prestige of the utmost importance. And they would do anything to uphold the same. This often puts them in direct conflict with the Jedi Masters, who utilize the good side of the Force.

Star Wars: The Acolyte is scheduled to be released on Disney+ on June 4, 2024.