Star Wars: The Acolyte releases official poster and confirms eagerly anticipated release date

Star Wars: The Acolyte has dropped its first official poster with confirmation of the release date of the show. The highly anticipated show is slated to arrive on June 4, 2024. Gathering momentum towards the upcoming spinoff, the show has a new synopsis and will also see a trailer drop on March 19, 2024.

The long-awaited Star Wars: The Acolyte was announced in 2020 after writer Leslye Headland expressed a desire to work on a Star Wars project at the 2019 premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. While the series is expected to introduce new characters canon to the franchise, in 2022, Headland announced a female protagonist alongside male characters.

While the casting started in 2021, the lead character was confirmed in July 2022 and the rest of the casting continued till October 2023. On the other hand, filming started in October 2022 and concluded in June 2023.

Star Wars: The Acolyte has a poster with a new synopsis

The poster shows a lightsaber lying on the ground (Image via Star Wars.com)

Lucasfilm has come out with the first look poster for Star Wars: The Acolyte on the Star Wars.com official page. They also revealed the date of the release of the show on the poster as June 4, 2024. The image shows a lightsaber lying on what looks like a cracked floor with a line of blood-spill just above the weapon.

The poster gives a logline for the series that says,

“In an age of light a darkness rises”.

The statement is very close to The Last Jedi’s tagline, which said, “Darkness rises, and light to meet it.”

The Star Wars.com page also has a new synopsis that reveals the direction the story will take and gives out the two main characters’ approaches:

“In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems…”

Cast and expected plot of Star Wars: The Acolyte

Star Wars: The Acolyte is adapting the High Republic timeline outside comics and books. Leslye wants to tell the story about the Jedi who were infiltrated by the Sith during the High Republic’s declining period.

Set in the fading years of the High Republic, Star Wars: The Acolyte is positioned a century before the period of The Phantom Menace, which is slated for a re-release on May 3, 2024. As per the synopsis, Amandla’s padawan will unite with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes. However, they will encounter unexpected menacing forces more powerful than they imagined.

The confirmed cast includes Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Charlie Barnett, Dafne Keen, Rebecca Henderson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Carrie-Anne Moss, Dean-Charles Chapman and Joonas Suotamo. Rebecca Henderson is playing the Jedi Knight Vernestra Rwoh and Joonas Suotamo is portraying the Wookie Jedi Master, Kelnacca.

Besides being the creator-showrunner for the series, Leslye Headland is also a co-executive producer along with Simon Emanuel, Kathleen Kennedy, Jason Micallef and Jeff F King.

When will the trailer for Star Wars: The Acolyte arrive?

The tagline on the poster is similar to that of The Last Jedi (Image via Star Wars.com)

The first official trailer for the much-awaited series is slated to arrive on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at 11 am ET and 3 pm GMT. The trailer will give a basic idea about the series and which direction the plot is likely to take.

As for the release of Star Wars: The Acolyte, the date announced on the newly-released poster is June 4 while the Italian Star Wars Twitter account mentions June 5, 2024. As such, it seems Disney+ will follow the same routine for the time of release as they did with Ahsoka. Each episode of Ahsoka was released at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET on Tuesdays, which coincided with 2 am GMT on Wednesdays.

Catch the trailer for Star Wars: The Acolyte on March 19 and look out for the series arriving on Disney+ on June 4, 2024.