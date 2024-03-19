Star Wars: The Acolyte poster hints at new setting, confirms release date

On March 18, 2024, Star Wars: The Acolyte revealed its first poster on X. The project has been anticipated by many and it teases the High Republic Era with the tagline - "In an age of light, a darkness rises." The poster helps set the tone for the show as it teases a darker Star Wars story with a bloodied lightsaber.

Star Wars: The Acolyte will premiere on June 4 exclusively on Disney+. The poster confirmed the news as fans had been wondering exactly when the show was due to come out.

Star Wars: The Acolyte trailer to release soon

The poster was uploaded on the official Star Wars social media accounts on March 18. It also confirmed the release of Star Wars: The Acolyte trailer as the caption read 'Tomorrow, ' which is, March 19. Fans will finally get a first look at how the show will be taking us to a new age of Star Wars that will be explored for the first time in live-action.

The High Republic was an era where the Jedi operated in peace. So far, it has only been a setting in comics and novels, and the show will be the first time this era will be highlighted in mainline Star Wars as many of the other films and shows in the franchise have stuck to the original and prequel trilogy era.

What do we know about Star Wars: The Acolyte?

Star Wars: The Acolyte is set to take place 100 years before Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace, and will focus on a darkness rising as the Jedi try to navigate who this new evil presence is. Series creator Leslye Headland, best known for creating the show Russian Dolls, has previously spoken about how she wanted the story to be more villain focused and that was her original pitch.

Talking at Star Wars Celebration 2023, Headland said:

“What I wanted it to introduce the fans to the concept too was how do you reconcile the Jedi at the height of their power, the Galaxy at the height of this Age of Enlightenment and peace, and who George says they become at the top of The Phantom Menace.”

She continued:

“And to me that meant why don’t you tell a story about Star Wars from the perspective of the villains, of the bad guys. And if those bad guys are outnumbered at this point then that means that you get this opportunity to see how the Jedi very subtly go from who they were in the High Republic and the Old Republic and who they became by the time you’re watching episodes one, two, and three.”

Star Wars: The Acolyte stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Dafne Keen, Carrie-Anne Moss, and more, and premieres exclusively on Disney+ on June 4, 2024.