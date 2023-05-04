Who is Dagan Gera in Star Wars Jedi Survivor?

Star Wars Jedi Survivor depicts a memorable new story with protagonist Cal Kestis and his buddy robot BD-1 in tow. Set across various new locales and planets, the duo strives to stop the Galactic Empire's efforts to crush the Order's resistance movement. This will have Cal come face-to-face with not just iconic Empire threats but also new characters that may or may not be friendly, including the long-forgotten ex-Jedi Knight Dagan Gera.

He makes several appearances throughout Star Wars Jedi Survivor and was also the first new NPC showcased during the debut teaser for the game. But who exactly is he and what role does he play in the story?

Note: This article contains major spoilers for the game.

Dagan Gera is out for revenge against the Order's remnants in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Degen Gera was a member of the Jedi Order during the High Republic Era, and a pretty renowned one at that, thanks to his excellent combat skills. In fact, he even managed to best Rayvis (one of the challenging bosses encountered in the game) in duel. His most notable accomplishment was discovering the world of Tanalorr in the Koboh Abyss nebula. Deeming this new planet as a perfect paradise for furthering the Jedi influence as a training outpost for new recruits, his discovery turned into an obsession.

Unfortunately, Nihil Marauders invaded the planet, leading to Dagan Gera having to deal with them alone. Furthermore, the Jedi Council urged him to abandon the planet in light of the invasion. Taking this as a betrayal by his own people, an infuriated Dagan Gera ended up massacring his fellow Knights to get back at the council. Jedi Master Sanatri Khri attempted to turn him back to the light side to no avail.

This forced her to sever his right arm in an effort to keep him from finding the compass that aids in navigating to Tanalorr. Dagan Gara has since been locked away for centuries inside a chamber in the Forest Array on the planet of Koboh. After Cal gets to the Observatory, he sets Dagan Gera free. It appears that the Order did nothing to quench Dagan Gera's desire for revenge against the Jedi, and a boss fight soon ensues.

It is clear that, even one-armed, he poses a huge threat due to his astounding swordsmanship and Force capabilities. However, Cal manages to hold his own during the fight. Dagan Gera then makes an escape after reuniting with Rayvis, now the head of the Bedlam Raiders marauder group. After a few more encounters with Cal throughout the game, Dagan makes a final stand against the hero, who is aided by the mercenary Bode Akuna.

What kind of game is Star Wars Jedi Survivor?

Developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by EA, Star Wars Jedi Survivor is an action-adventure title with a non-linear map structure that rewards exploration via backtracking after learning new abilities. The game's combat system offers a formidable challenge, requiring players to utilize parrying mechanics to counter the challenging attack patterns of enemies. However, brainteasers will also make up a good chunk of the game in the form of Force-led environmental puzzles.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor was released on April 28, 2023 and is available on PC, PS5, and XSX|S.

Struggling in a galaxy far far away? Our guides make it easy. May the force be with you!

Poll : 0 votes