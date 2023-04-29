How to reach Forest Array in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is a brand new adventure that expands upon its 2019 predecessor, Fallen Order. Survivor ambitiously takes Cal Kestis on an action-packed romp through brand new locales ranging from the Galactic Empire capital Coruscant to the desertscapes of Jedha. One of the many memorable locations you will come across as part of the story's main progression is called Forest Array.

Graciously lathered with all hues of green, brown, and blue, this vibrant jungle is packed with mysteries to uncover. However, getting to it is not a particularly straightforward process, so here's how players can go about it in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Players will need to overcome a series of challenges to get to the Forest Array in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

The Force Push ability can even be used on environments in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Image via YouTube/WoW Quests)

Getting to the Forest Array requires you to first reach the Basalt Rift by cutting a set of vines, which will formally introduce the location. This also unveils the area's first hurdle in protagonist Cal's path. He must use a BD-1-operated zipline to get across the chasm, but it is blocked by a series of jutting rocks. Take the path to the right and wall-run across it to arrive at an alcove with a couple of small enemies.

Defeat them, double jump onto the platform at the center of the chasm, and use Force Push. Then simply command BD-1 remotely to issue the zipline again, which will be met with success. Cal can jump onto the zipline off the rocky platform to reach the other end without any further trouble. Take care of any hostile creatures and look to the right. Another wall-run obstacle awaits as Cal must alternate between left and right to keep the momentum going and avoid falling into the watery slope below.

Wall-run toward victory (Image via YouTube/WoW Quests)

At the end of the wall-run, use the grapple ability to climb atop the ledge. Next, squeeze through the crevice in front to reach the other side. This should trigger a set-piece with a Galactic Empire spaceship passing overhead, which Cal comments on. Take the path on the left and down the wooden planks onto the landing below. Then jump onto the vines in front and climb on top. This leads to another grapple point that allows you to reach Meditation Point.

These rest points in Star Wars Jedi Survivor let you take a break to replenish your health if required before proceeding. This should lead Cal to a fight between a couple of droids and Stormtroopers. Defeat them and proceed to climb across another set of vines that lead to the inside of the cave. Get the jump on the resting Stormtroopers from the ceiling and proceed inwards through the cave while dealing with any threats.

Get ready for a challenging fight ahead (Image via YouTube/WoW Quests)

Slide down a watery slope and be sure to jump at the end to avoid falling into the pit below. Grip your lightsabers tight because, as soon as Cal lands, a Bilemaw to comes stomping through the cave ahead - much to the surprise of a couple of Stormtroopers who try to attack it unsuccessfully. Given its large size, play defensively and take it down.

Look to the right to find another wooden plank and stand atop it to pull a section of rocks towards Cal. Climb it and make your way across using the Force to create makeshift platforms from the adjacent rocky structures. At the end of the third platform, perform a wall-run and jump onto a series of vines next to it. Get to the top to meet up with an NPC named Toa, who is sitting by a makeshift fire.

Toa is respondible for handing out special missions called Rumors in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Image via YouTube: WoW Quests)

Head through the short cave passage past her and immediately turn right and head through the archway. Cal will soon find his path blocked by a bunch of falling rocks, so take the path to the right that leads below, directly onto a bunch of Stormtroopers. Defeat them and head further downwards towards another Bilemaw, albeit an asleep one. Getting close to it will cause it to attack, so stay on your toes and deal with the monster.

Once that is done, Force Pull two rocks on either wall to the side and climb to the right one to get to the left. Scale the wall next to the left rock by wall-running and reach the upper area. Proceed down this path to encounter pockets of Koboh Dust that can suffocate Cal. Move onwards to come across an open area but do not hop down, as more Koboh Dust awaits. Instead, take the vines to the right and parkour across the steel structure to make it to the next area.

More platforming to engage in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Image via YouTube/WoW Quests)

This should lead Cal to a platform below that can be safely jumped onto. There is one last stretch of short wall-running to be done before Cal finally arrives at his destination in Star Wars Jedi Survivor: Forest Array.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is available on PC, PS5, and XSX/S platforms.

Struggling in a galaxy far far away? Our guides make it easy. May the force be with you!

Poll : 0 votes