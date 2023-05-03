How to solve Alignment Control Centre Puzzle in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is jam-packed with secrets to discover. Despite the game's linear nature, its non-linear map structure allows plenty of room for exploration and backtracking. As such, players often go off the beaten path to discover new things. These could range from secret boss encounters to various collectibles. The most significant encounters are in puzzle rooms. One such is encountered in the form of the Alignment Control Centre.

This mysterious room full of consoles is bound to confuse players as to what to do. As such, this guide explains everything there is to know about it.

Players must complete all Jedi Chambers to proceed with the Alignment Control Centre in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

The Alignment Control Centre is located in Untamed Wilds on the planet of Koboh. This is near Rambler's Reach Outpost, which players will visit as part of the main story. This chamber has the Alignment Control Centre Meditation Point, which allows protagonist Cal and his buddy robot BD-1 to fast travel to it anytime. Besides this, however, the key highlight is a series of 7 consoles in front of the Meditation Point.

When players discover this location, one of the terminals will be green, while the others will be red. This is because players will have completed a Jedi Chamber as part of the narrative under the Cantina in the Smggler's Tunnel area. In other words, to activate all consoles, players must beat all Jedi Chambers in the game, of which there are seven. These are a series of dungeon challenges that test the player's mettle by throwing clever puzzles and tough enemy fights at them.

Here are all the Jedi Chambers with their locations in Star Wars Jedi Survivor:

Chamber of Duality (Smuggler's Tunnels in Pyloon's Saloon)

Chamber of Fortitude (Corroded Silo in Southern Reach)

Chamber of Clarity (Untamed Downs in Rambler's Reach)

Chamber of Reason (Basalt Rift in Forest Array)

Chamber of Connection (Viscid Bog)

Chamber of Detachment (Prospector's Folly in Mountain's Ascent.)

Chamber of Ambidexterity (Devastated Settlement in Stone Spires)

As players beat each Jedi Chamber, their corresponding console should light up green at the Alignment Control Centre. Once all screens are green, turn to the terminal opposite the consoles and have BD-1 interact with it. This rewards players with Map Upgrade: Upgrades. In simple terms, this upgrade for the holographic map shows the locations of all upgrades (including Essence Shards) that have not yet been discovered.

This is a reasonable reward, given how much trouble players will face to complete these Jedi Chambers. If nothing else, it should be convenient for completionists who want to fully upgrade their character in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. This will be paramount to tackling some of the game's most formidable enemies and challenges. Besides this, there is nothing else to do at the Alignment Control Center as it is meant to reward players who put in the effort.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor was released on April 8, 2023, for PC, PS5, and XSX|S.

