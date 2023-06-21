Disney revises its 2025 MCU lineup, two movies taken off the schedule

Disney has just culled two Marvel Studios' movies from its 2025 release slate, introducing an air of uncertainty for MCU fans who haven't experienced such upheaval in the franchise's plans for quite some time.

With the looming threat of substituting a significant character in the Multiverse Saga, increasing production difficulties, public backlash, and a writers' strike to grapple with, it seems like a perfect storm for Marvel.

These adversities have caused a flurry of disruptions in the franchise's timeline of releases, leading to significant alterations since the Phase 5 plan was unveiled at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con.

Disney's reshuffling of the 2025 MCU Schedule: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty delayed, Fantastic Four takes summer slot

Disney's 2025 MCU schedule shake-up: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty pushed back, Fantastic Four takes center stage (Image via Marvel Studios)

As Disney undertook a large-scale reshuffling of its cinema release slate, which included rescheduling six MCU movies, two essential films have been dropped from the 2025 agenda.

Initially, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty's debut moved from May 2, 2025, to May 1, 2026, giving its premiere slot to Fantastic Four. With Marvel's First Family now commandeering the summer slot, the film moved from its original date of February 14, 2025, while Blade stepped into this vacancy after its September 2024 release was postponed.

Besides rescheduling Avengers 5, Disney rebranded two "Untitled Marvel" movies set for July 25, 2023, and November 7, 2025, as "Untitled Disney." This change suggests that the studio plans to dedicate these dates to projects outside the superhero genre.

Following these amendments, the MCU's updated 2025 release schedule only features Blade on February 14, 2025, and Fantastic Four on May 2, 2025. However, there's a possibility of a third MCU movie since Sony has slated an unnamed Marvel movie for June 27, 2025, leading to speculation that Spider-Man 4 might fill this spot.

Revised 2025 MCU lineup: Possible reasons for movie changes and upcoming releases

Marvel Studios' revised 2025 MCU lineup reflects strategic adjustments, potentially aiming to strike a balance between content quantity and quality (Image via Disney)

One plausible explanation for Disney choosing to take off its "Untitled Marvel" movies could be an intention to prevent overloading the year. With Blade, Fantastic Four, and possibly Spider-Man 4 already planned for 2025, the studio might feel the roster is already quite packed.

The MCU's timeline for the next few years shows a consistent pattern of three movie releases yearly (from 2023 through 2025). It seems that, under Marvel Studios' current approach of prioritizing quality over quantity, they view three annual releases as the optimum number.

The 2026 schedule seems busier, with Avengers 5 scheduled for May 1 and three "Untitled Marvel" releases planned for February 13, July 24, and November 6, bringing the total to four movies, though this could potentially change.

While speculation swirls around what exactly these mystery 2026 releases could be, with contenders like Armor Wars, Shang-Chi 2, and Eternals 2 in the mix, fans are reminded that Marvel always has the potential to surprise.

As for 2023, Marvel Studios will return to the big screen with The Marvels, set to premiere on November 10.

Poll : 0 votes