Which claims did Blake Lively withdraw against Justin Baldoni? Actress's lawyers call the move "streamlining and focusing" the case for trial

Blake Lively has withdrawn some of her allegations against co-star Justin Baldoni in the latest developments of their ongoing legal battle. Lively and Baldoni have been in a tussle since the actress accused him of alleged sexual harassment and inappropriate workplace conduct, among other claims.

On Tuesday, June 2, Blake Lively's lawyers requested to withdraw some of her previous allegations against Justin Baldoni. These claims include intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional distress. In a statement to PEOPLE, attorneys Esra Hudson and Michael Gottlieb said:

"Once again, this is a routine part of the litigation process that is being used as a press stunt. We are doing what trial lawyers do: preparing our case for trial by streamlining and focusing it; they are doing what they do: desperately seeking another tired round of tabloid coverage."

However, Blake Lively's lawyers stated that their client continues to "allege" emotional distress on her part. Their statement mentioned:

"The Baldoni-Wayfarer strategy of filing retaliatory claims has exposed them to expansive new damages claims under California law, rendering certain of Ms. Lively’s original claims no longer necessary. Ms. Lively continues to allege emotional distress, as part of numerous other claims in her lawsuit, such as sexual harassment and retaliation, and massive additional compensatory damages on all of her claims."

Blake Lively's attempt to withdraw her complaints led to Justin Baldoni's team filing a legal letter to Judge Lewis Liman seeking access to her medical information and therapy notes. They demanded that Lively sign a HIPAA release along with "an order compelling Blake Lively to identify her medical and mental health care providers."

Lively's lawyers withdrew her claims of emotional distress instead of complying with Baldoni's demands, according to the letter. It stated:

"Ms. Lively has refused the Wayfarer Parties’ reasonable request that the withdrawal of such claims be with prejudice. She is only willing to withdraw her claims without prejudice.

"In other words, Ms. Lively wants to simultaneously: (a) refuse to disclose the information and documents needed to disprove that she suffered any emotional distress and/or that the Wayfarer Parties were the cause; and (b) maintain the right to re-file her IED Claims at an unknown time in this or some other court after the discovery window has closed."

In her initial complaint filed last year, Blake Lively accused Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment, inappropriate workplace behavior, and tarnishing her reputation by conducting a smear campaign in retaliation. Baldoni denied all of her allegations and countersued her for extortion and defamation.

Blake Lively's original claims of emotional distress against Justin Baldoni explored

"It Ends With Us" UK Gala Screening - VIP Arrivals (Image via Getty)

Blake Lively first filed a legal complaint against Justin Baldoni, accusing him of harassment and retaliation in December of last year. In her filing, Lively claimed "the emotional impact” of her ongoing legal battle “has been extreme" on her and her family. She also claimed she suffered "severe emotional distress and pain, humiliation, embarrassment, belittlement, frustration, and mental anguish."

She mentioned that the developments affected not only her, "but also her family, including her husband and four children." Lively is married to actor and producer Ryan Reynolds, and the couple shares four children: James, 10, Inez, 8, Betty, 5, and Olin, 2.

In the latest filing to Judge Liman, Justin Baldoni's team claimed:

"By alleging that she suffered physical and emotional injuries, Ms. Lively has placed her physical and mental condition at issue and, in turn, must produce relevant information and documents including psychiatric records. In other words, Ms. Lively has waived any doctor-patient privilege."

In February 2025, the Gossip Girl alum amended her lawsuit after Justin Baldoni countersued her. In her new lawsuit, Blake Lively reiterated her claims of emotional distress, as the document stated:

"Worst of all, however, has been the impact on their young children, who have been traumatized and emotionally uprooted in ways that have substantially impacted their well-being."

Furthermore, Lively alleged that her husband, Ryan Reynolds, has been "affected mentally, physically, and professionally." The actress herself allegedly "struggled to get out of bed" and faced "grief, fear, trauma, and extreme anxiety." This, Lively claimed, was accompanied by painful and recurring physical symptoms as well.

Moreover, Blake Lively emphasized her claims of retaliation, alleging that Justin Baldoni ran a smear campaign to tarnish her reputation during the filming of It Ends With Us. She also accused the actor of asking inappropriate questions during the shoot, not having an intimacy coordinator on set despite multiple intimate sequences, and sexual harassment.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are seen on the set of 'It Ends with Us' on January 12, 2024, in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Additionally, the actress alleged that two other unnamed individuals on set were willing to testify and support her claims. These unnamed individuals allegedly also felt uncomfortable with Justin Baldoni's behavior on set and had given Blake Lively permission to include their names in the lawsuit.

The two parties are set to face each other in court in March 2026.

