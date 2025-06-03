Who was Justin Baldoni's body double in It Ends With Us? Details explored as he shares experience of working alongside Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni's body double in It Ends With Us has recently opened up about his experience working with Blake Lively. The two stars are currently engaged in a legal feud, which is scheduled to go to trial on March 9, 2026.

Justin Baldoni's body double on the sets of It Ends With Us was the French performer and one-time world champion kickboxer, Thomas Canestraro. The 38-year-old has had a successful career in the entertainment industry, with contributions in projects like The Expendables 3, And Just Like That..., and The Haves And The Have Nots, among others.

Thomas Canestraro reportedly joined the sets of It Ends With Us in the last two weeks of production in 2024. In his interview with The Daily Mail, he divulged the alleged tension on set, delays in filming schedules, and the "closed off" demeanour of Blake Lively while filming.

For the unversed, the legal skirmish between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni started when the former accused Baldoni of s*xual misconduct.

Furthermore, she alleged that Baldoni had hired a PR firm to launch an online smear campaign against the Gossip Girl alum.

In response, Justin Baldoni filed a $400 million defamation lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, their PR firm Vision PR, and her publicist Leslie Sloane.

The ongoing legal war between the two superstars has seemingly divided the entire industry, with A-listers like Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Hugh Jackman, and others also getting involved, as per The Economic Times.

Exploring what Justin Baldoni's body double said about working with Blake Lively and others on the set of It Ends With Us

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 17, 2021 - Source: Getty

Thomas Canestraro dissected his experience of working with Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, and the overall mood of the crew during his time on the set of It Ends With Us.

“You could tell that the set was tense. There was some discomfort from everybody,” he said about the on-set ambience.

Canestraro also revealed that he was initially hired to work on the film for five days. However, the schedule got delayed, leading to him staying back for two weeks in Weehawken, New Jersey.

The alleged delay reportedly incited several questions in his mind about the scheduling problems.

"What's happening here? Why are we taking so much time to film all of this scene? Why are we not on schedule?" he continued.

Canestraro had previously worked with Blake Lively on the sets of the 2018 drama, A Simple Favor. The adverts in the film called for Canestraro to pose semi-nude with only a sock covering his genitals while shooting with Lively.

Justin Baldoni's body double recalled having an "extremely easy time" while working with the Gossip Girl alum.

However, he alleged a stark difference while working with her in It Ends With Us. Although he reportedly felt "comfortable," Lively was "more closed off" this time. Canestraro also spoke about Ryan Reynolds frequenting the sets, adding:

"Originally, I came on set my first day, Ryan is on set, and I'm like, "Oh, my God. What a cool thing, it's like when I was in A Simple Favor. What a supportive husband who just came on set to cheer his wife... I just love that about them, that's a cool synergy in that couple.""

However, things allegedly became clear when he read about the legal skirmish between Lively and Justin Baldoni.

"And now I'm like, "Oh, was Blake already in such a bad place that Ryan just came to make sure that she was okay?" he added.

As per The Daily Mail, Canestraro didn't keep in touch with Baldoni despite playing his body double in the film. However, he was empathetic towards the 41-year-old, commenting:

"He has a wife, he has family, he has friends, and he has people who, right now, some of them believe him, some of them have a question mark over his head, and that must not be a good place to be... It must affect him."

Finally, the kickboxer and body double refrained from taking sides and hoped that the two could "find an agreement."

