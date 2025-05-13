Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds file motion to intervene and dismiss Justin Baldoni's subpoena to Taylor Swift's law firm Venable LLP

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds (legally referred to as the Lively Parties) have filed a motion to dismiss Justin Baldoni's subpoena for Taylor Swift on May 13, 2025. The motion to quash came after Baldoni's company subpoenaed Venable LLP, the law firm representing Swift, to involve the pop star as a witness in the case.

In their motion to dismiss, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds claimed that the subpoena unfairly involves Venable LLP in Lively's legal battle with Justin Baldoni. They claimed that the law firm, well-known for representing Taylor Swift, is a "third-party" not directly involved in the case.

"The Wayfarer Parties must explain to this Court why they are seeking opposing counsel’s communications from a third-party law firm, including why they are relevant to any claims or defenses and how any responsive, relevant materials would not be protected work product. The Court should not condone the Wayfarer Parties’ abuse of the discovery process," the legal request stated.

Further, the Lively Parties claimed that the subpoena was an "abuse of the legal process" and an unfair way to gain access to their communications with Venable LLP. They also argued that such communications were irrelevant to the ongoing lawsuit and were "privileged" and "confidential."

"None of the more than 250 requests for production that the Wayfarer Parties have served on the Lively Parties in the underlying litigation have asked for this information. Thus, the only conceivable interpretation of the Wayfarer Parties’ decision to subpoena Venable is that they hoped to obtain the communications of their own opposing counsel via a third-party subpoena," they added.

Further, the Lively Parties requested the judge to allow them to "intervene" in Justin Baldoni's subpoena for Taylor Swift. They further urged the court to quash the legal request and/or issue a protective order to defend their interests.

It is worth noting that Taylor Swift is not named directly or indirectly in Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' motion to dismiss the subpoena issued on her. However, Venable LLP was subpoenaed in the case by Justin Baldoni's team because they represent the singer legally. Swift's reps also criticized the legal order against her, denying her involvement in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal feud.

Taylor Swift's spokesperson issue a statement after the singer is subpoenaed in the Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni case

Kansas City Chiefs v New York Jets - Source: Getty

On May 9, Taylor Swift was officially subpoenaed in the Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni legal battle as a witness. The legal request came after the singer's alleged involvement in the It Ends With Us saga due to her close friendship with Blake Lively.

Swift's reps denied the pop star's involvement in the legal feud following the legal request. They claimed that the singer's only association with the film It Ends With Us was due to her song, My Tears Ricochet, being used in its soundtrack. Speaking to PEOPLE, the Lover singer's reps said:

"Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history."

Taylor Swift's rep further accused Justin Baldoni's team of trying to create "tabloid clickbait" instead of focusing on the legal matter. They added:

"The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, 'My Tears Ricochet.' Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case."

Blake Lively's legal battle with Justin Baldoni began in December last year, when the actress accused her director and co-star of alleged s**ual harassment and inappropriate workplace conduct. She also claimed Baldoni's team ran a smear campaign against her to tarnish her reputation.

Justin Baldoni denied all such allegations and countersued Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for defamation and invasion of privacy, among other allegations. His $400 million lawsuit against the couple also mentioned Taylor Swift, whom they claimed had a role in promoting Lively's rewrites of certain scenes in It Ends With Us.

Further, Baldoni's team also released alleged text messages where Blake Lively referred to Swift and Reynolds as her "dragons". Following Baldoni's subpoena for Taylor Swift, Lively's reps slammed the actor's legal team. They also issued a statement, claiming that it is a "serious legal matter."

"Mr. Baldoni, Mr. Sarowitz, and team continue to turn a case of s**ual harassment and retaliation into entertainment for the tabloids, going as far as suggesting that they sell tickets to a concert venue - Madison Square Garden - to witness Ms. Lively’s deposition, to subpoenaing Taylor Swift, a woman who has given a voice to millions all over the world," the statement said.

Blake Lively's reps also accused Justin Baldoni and other parties named as defendants of trying to "publicly intimidate, bully, shame and attack women's rights and reputations."

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal teams will face each other in court in March 2026. Further developments on the legal matter are awaited.

