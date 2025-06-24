"Baldoni held all the power on the set?"—Zack Peter reacts to Blake Lively saying Ryan Reynolds wrote 99% of IEWU rooftop scene

As the legal feud between It Ends With Us (IEWU) stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively escalates, American comedian and podcaster Zack Peter has reacted to Lively's old interview. On June 23, 2025, he shared a snippet from the actress' conversation with Capital FM in which she claimed that her husband, Ryan Reynolds, wrote 99% of IEWU's now-infamous rooftop scene.

"And yet Blake Lively now wants us to believe that Baldoni held all the power on the set?" Peter captioned the X post.

During the interview with Capital FM, published on August 9, 2024, Lively emphasized her involvement in the film as a producer, noting that her primary contribution to the film wasn't acting but producing. She shared that she felt fortunate to have a strong sense of "authorship" in telling the story, which made the movie more "significant" to her.

The interviewer then asked Lively about Reynold's involvement in writing the scene of It Ends With Us where the film protagonists, Ryle Knicaid and Lily Bloom, meet for the first time.

"Your husband, Ryan Reynolds, wrote part of that rooftop scene. Is that true?" the interviewer asked Lively.

In response, Blake Lively said:

"Yeah, I mean I would have to compare it to the original one, but that's 90 something, 99% his."

Previously, the actress had reaffirmed that Reynolds wrote the rooftop scene in another statement to E! News on August 6, 2024, during the premiere of IEWU in New York.

"[Me and Ryan] help each other, we work together so much. The iconic rooftop scene, my husband actually wrote it. Nobody knows that."

Lively, who also made a cameo in Ryan Reynolds' 2024 film Deadpool & Wolverine as Lady Pool, further stated:

"We help each other. He works on everything I do. I work on everything he does. So his wins, his celebrations are mine, and mine are his."

Zack Peter alleged that Blake Lively made "false claims" of sexual harassment against Justin Baldoni

The No Filter podcast host has been consistently reporting on and seemingly supporting Justin Baldoni in his ongoing legal feud with Blake Lively over his alleged harassment during the filming of It Ends With Us.

For the unversed, Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni with the California Civil Rights Department on December 20, 2024, as reported by Reuters. Baldoni then filed a countersuit, accusing Lively, Reynolds, and the actress' publicist Leslie Sloane of attempting to smear him.

In an X post uploaded on June 10, 2025, Peter commented on the dismissal of Baldoni's lawsuit against Lively by Judge Lewis J. Liman on June 9. In his post, Peter claimed that the Gossip Girl alum's legal victory was not driven by her intention to fight for women, but rather by her use of "strategic litigation privilege."

Seemingly pointing at Lively, Peter added that people can make "false" claims of sexual harassment as long as they know how to make strategic legal moves.

"Today’s news marks an important lesson: You can make false claims of SH against someone — as long as you know how to protect yourself legally. Blake Lively may have won her Motion to Dismiss (because of her strategic litigation privilege), but it’s not because she’s fighting for women." Peter wrote on X.

IEWU screenwriter said she was unaware of rooftop scene changes made by Ryan Reynolds

In an interview with People magazine, published on August 8, 2024, screenwriter Christy Hall shared that she was unaware of the improvised dialogue by Ryan Reynolds when she saw the final version of the rooftop scene. Hall explained:

"There were a couple of little things that I thought had been improvised. Like when he says, 'Pretty please with a cherry on top,' and she talks about the maraschino cherries. When I saw a cut I was like, 'Oh, that’s cute. That must have been a cute improvised thing.' So if I'm being told that Ryan wrote that, then great, how wonderful."

Hall stated that there were a few small flourishes in the scene that she hadn't written, and assumed were improvised on set. However, she noted that the key parts she wrote were kept intact in the sequence, adding that she would feel :wonderful if those flourishes came from Ryan Reynolds.

She further said that the rooftop scene was "probably the trickiest one to tackle" because it was "perfect in the novel." Despite that, Hall shared that she made a strong effort to replicate the scene "almost word for word," honoring Colleen Hoover's original writing in the book.

"I really, really tried because I just think that she did it best. What's tricky about that scene is it's long," Hall added.

Also read: Baldoni vs. Lively: A Hollywood Feud- Everything we know so far

Meanwhile, the trial between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively is scheduled for March 2026.

