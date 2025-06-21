Ryan Reynolds allegedly threatened to "f up" Justin Baldoni & his family before It Ends With Us premiere, Katie Joy claims in bombshell video

New claims continue to surface online regarding the legal dispute between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. Now, reporter and commentator Katie Joy has made serious allegations about Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in connection with the It Ends With Us saga. In a recent video, Joy cited information she claimed to have received from an insider.

Katie uploaded the said video on June 19 on her YouTube channel, Without A Crystal Ball. In the same, she said that an insider told her how Blake allegedly "wanted" to make Baldoni look like he was the one who was "lazy" and did not want to promote the movie. Citing her insider source, Katie said that Blake wanted to alienate Baldoni to make it look like she was doing everything for the movie.

Katie also claimed that Justin Baldoni was "threatened" before the movie came out to allegedly keep him away from the premiere. She further reported that it was Ryan Reynolds who allegedly threatened Baldoni to not show up.

"There was a phone call that Ryan made to Justin around the same time, ... and told him, 'Don't come to this premiere; nobody wants you here.' Calling him a predator, um, this person [insider] alleged that Ryan made a comment about how he would he knew people that would f up Justin and his family if he even dared step foot at the premiere," Katie stated.

She added that when Justin Baldoni and his wife, Emily, went to the premiere, they were "scared."

What other claims did Katie Joy make about Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni?

In the video, Katie also said that she asked the insider who had behind-the-scenes information of It Ends With Us about why others on the set turned against Justin Baldoni. She said that she was told that Blake Lively's proximity to Taylor Swift was a reason.

"Blake told the cast this is what they alleged: that she was so close to Taylor Swift and that in the fall of 2024, once everything wrapped and all the everything was done that they would get to go to football games with Taylor Swift and sit in the box with her and that they could be part of, like, Taylor's inner circle," Katie said.

Katie went on to claim that Blake Lively "promised" other cast members that she would be in a sequel to the movie and that she would "make it." Blake allegedly offered these members a role in this talked-about sequel to keep them on her side. Joy further added:

"[Blake Lively] is lovebombing them by paying for them to travel and buying them gifts, and she gets them to all unfollow him. She convinces them that he [Justin Baldoni] has been this dangerous, awful man, even though none of them actually experienced that."

Katie further added that she had talked to many reporters working at different big outlets. Subsequently, she claimed that she was told that big media organizations "covering for" Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds know that "she's lying," but these outlets cannot change their narratives now.

"The media are all covering for Blake and Ryan because they know they believed the wrong people, and then if they tell the truth now, all of these media outlets will have to admit that they lied... They don't want to look like they have no credibility," Katie stated.

In a recent development of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal tussle, the court allowed Baldoni to access the text messages exchanged between Taylor Swift and Lively. This comes days after the court dismissed Justin Baldoni's $400 million lawsuit filed against Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

