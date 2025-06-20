"It made me want to throw up" — Candace Owens breaks down latest developments in Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni saga

Podcaster Candace Owens has recently weighed in on the ongoing legal drama involving Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, following the judge's dismissal of Baldoni's $400 million lawsuit filed against Lively and Ryan Reynolds. In a YouTube video uploaded on June 19, Owens commented on what Lively's team called a victory. Addressing the lawsuit's dismissal, Owens said:

"Lively's team was coming out there, trotting out a win for feminists; they were like, 'We did this for women everywhere.' Literally, it made me want to throw up when I read that."

In the same podcast episode, Owens made a series of serious claims, alleging that the lawsuit was dropped because it involved the New York Times. She stated:

"New York Times is effectively the publishing arm of the CIA, which means that Justin Baldoni just tried to sue the CIA...I wasn't shocked when Judge Liman did what always happens in these matters pertaining to the New York Times/CIA..."

She further alleged that the judge "necessarily had to dismiss" the "repeated" claims that were also part of Blake Lively's lawsuit. Owens added:

"So do not ever, uh, operate under the delusion that there is not a hand that works above judges; it simply does, and that hand is the federal government, the deep state."

Owens also noted that the judge has granted Baldoni's team permission to "revise" the lawsuit. She said that Baldoni's team is now working on revising the lawsuit.

Candace Owens reacts to the court's decision permitting Justin Baldoni access to texts between Blake Lively and Taylor Swift

As per the New York Post, Judge Liman ruled on Wednesday to allow Baldoni access to the text messages exchanged between Lively and Taylor Swift related to It Ends With Us. The judge denied the Livelys' protective motion, in which she had requested to keep the messages hidden. Commenting on the matter, Candace Owens said:

"Blake Lively and Ryan have been fighting tooth and nail not to allow these messages to get into the hands of team Baldoni, and essentially they radically filed this protective order like, 'No, no, no, no, you cannot get this.'….. Judge Liman has ruled fair game, okay."

She further added:

"So this is really funny because this is basically what's happening is she's getting her due justice in trying to represent that Taylor Swift was her dragon and she loved to use Taylor Swift's name; she's name-dropping her, Ryan Reynolds is name-dropping her, and they've been name-dropping Taylor Swift."

Candace Owens also claimed that these messages have "terrified" Lively. She alleged that, according to Taylor Swift's father, Scott Swift, Lively allegedly asked Taylor to delete the messages.

Per the New York Post, the ruling also noted that Lively's legal team had earlier proposed a deal to Baldoni's lawyers. The offer included trading all documents related to the lawsuit, barring the texts between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively. In return, Lively's team asked for complete video footage related to It Ends With Us and "unredacted versions of communication" mentioned in Baldoni's formal complaint.

