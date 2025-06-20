"I might have to become a Swiftie"- Internet reacts to Andy Signore sharing a potential Taylor Swift diss-track for Blake Lively 

Amid Taylor Swift's alleged involvement in the legal saga between It Ends With Us co-stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, writer and producer Andy Signore released a potential Taylor Swift diss track aimed at Lively.

In a YouTube video posted on June 19, Signore shared that, out of curiosity about what a Swift diss track against Lively would sound like, he pitched the idea to a music producer friend, who came up with I'm Not Your Dragon.

"What might it actually sound like if @taylorswift13 wrote a legit pop culture diss track against Blake Lively?? Well I wrote some lyrics and got some amazing musicians to make it a reality! Presenting #ImNotYourDragon available now on ALL Audio Platforms! (This is NOT an AI song)," Signore captioned the post.

I'm Not Your Dragon diss track sparked reactions online, with one X user commenting:

"Wait, this is kinda good! If she does ever make a song about Blake, I might have to become a Swiftie."

"OMG!!! Such a masterpiece!!! Everything is top notch, the lyrics and the music and the singing. Thanks so much @andysignore for standing by our boy Justin!! Grateful," another X user said.

"This slaps! Love the double time rap flow in beginning," another X user remarked.

American comedian and podcaster Zack Peter, who has voiced his support for Justin Baldoni multiple times in his commentary video, reposted the diss track with the caption:

"Obssessed."

Some fans also took to YouTube to show support for Justin Baldoni.

Fans react to I'm Not Your Dragon (Image via YouTube/@PopcornedPlanet)

Judge Liman dismissed Blake Lively's motion for a protective order

On June 18, 2025, Judge Lewis J. Liman, who is presiding over the legal conflict between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, dismissed Lively's motion for a protective order, as reported by People Magazine.

Filed on June 13, Lively's motion for a protective order against Baldoni's team's request to access text exchanges between Lively and Swift stated:

"[The Wayfarer Parties] pursed [these communications] at the same time they have refused to produce to Ms. Lively the documents they publicly claimed to have received as part of a deal to withdraw their subpoenas to Ms. Swift and her counsel."

It further stated that Swift's involvement in the case was "irrelevant" to the Wayfarer Parties' claims, adding that Swift is not "central to Ms. Lively's claims."

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are seen on the set of "It Ends with Us" (Image via Getty)

However, on June 18, Judge Liman ruled that Justin Baldoni's team can now access text exchanges between Lively and Taylor relevant to the It Ends With Us case.

Judge Liman stated that Blake Lively's motion raised concerns that the Wayfarer Parties were requesting the text messages not to help with the case, "but to prop up a public relations narrative outside of court."

He also stated that the order was specifically designed to allow both sides to share sensitive information, even if it was "only tangentially related to the underlying cause of action," without fear of it being leaked to the media or press.

"A motion or request may be, and in this case often has been, both a legitimate litigation tactic and an attempt to maneuver in the broader court of public opinion," the judge added.

The Judge added that Lively has represented that Swift was aware of complaints or discussions about the working environment on the set of It Ends With Us, among other issues.

Due to this, the recent ruling makes sense and is made to discover information that would either prove or disprove Lively's harassment and retaliation claims against Justin Baldoni, Judge Liman added.

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively are set to face each other in court in March 2026.

