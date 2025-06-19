From Taylor Swift to Bradley Cooper: Zack Peter breaks down official list of potential witnesses in the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni saga

As the conflict between It Ends With Us stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively continues to unfold, American podcaster and comedian Zack Peter took to X (formerly Twitter) to drop a bombshell. Peter alleged that Baldoni's legal team shared the official list of potential witnesses in the legal saga between the co-stars.

On June 19, Zack Peter revealed that the alleged official list of potential witnesses who may be called for deposition or to testify during the trial includes high-profile names that Baldoni's legal team believes are relevant to the case.

As revealed by Peter, the first name on the list of potential witnesses is Colleen Hoover, the author of It Ends With Us. She is joined by several cast members from the film, including Hasan Minhaj, Brandon Sklenar, Jenny Slate, and Isabella Farrer.

"But we're also seeing Ryan Reynolds' buddy Shawn Levy is getting pulled into this," Peter added.

Peter noted that Taylor Swift is also mentioned in the list, despite her subpoena being withdrawn by Justin Baldoni's team on May 22. Swift was also mentioned in Baldoni's $400 million lawsuit filed against Lively on June 16, 2025.

The list also includes actor Bradley Cooper, whose name appeared in the credits of It Ends With Us.

Adam Mondschein was included among the potential witnesses in the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni saga

Actor Adam Mondschein, who portrayed Doctor Dunbar, the OBGYN in the hospital scene in It Ends With Us, was also mentioned in Lively's lawsuit. In her amended complaint, which was originally filed against Justin Baldoni on December 20, 2024, the actress alleged that the birth scene in the movie was filmed under "chaotic conditions," lacking "standard industry protection for filming nude scenes."

The amended complaint also alleged that Baldoni introduced his "best friend" to portray the role of OBGYN when "ordinarily, a small role of this nature would be filled by a local actor."

However, in a statement to Page Six on April 8, Adam denied Lively's claims, stating that his work experience with the actress was "very different from the one described in her lawsuit."

Further breaking down the list of potential witnesses, Zack Peter revealed several notable names, including journalist Megan Toohey and the New York Times team. The outlet was sued by Justin Baldoni on December 31, 2024, after publishing an article titled 'We Can Bury Anyone': Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine

The article included text exchanges between Baldoni and his team, which suggested that the actor-director plotted against Lively to "bury" her reputation.

Peter also stated that the list includes Baldoni's health coach, Jennifer Benson, adding,

"Blake Lively claimed he [Jennifer Benson] referred her to because he was trying to fat shame her, and the trainer that went and told Blake Lively that Justin Baldoni asked how much she weighed, which completely spiraled all of these fat shaming allegations."

Additionally, the list includes two intimacy coordinators, producers, editors, crew members, and cameramen who worked in the production of It Ends With Us. It also features representatives from Sony, including Ange Gianetti, the head of marketing, and members of their business and legal affairs department.

The host of the No Filter podcast concluded by stating that TMZ's founder, Harvey Levin, and The Daily Mail's reporter James Vituscka are trying to distance themselves from this "mess."

"We've got the team at WME, Jones Work PR, and Maximum Effort. Lots of names on the list," Zack Peter added.

As the ongoing legal conflict between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively unfolds, the trial is scheduled for March 2026.

