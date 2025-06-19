Candace Owens explains why Meghan Markle baby mama dance with Prince Harry "bothers" her

Conservative commentator Candace Owens has weighed in on Meghan Markle's recent throwback video that featured the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry dancing in a hospital room before the birth of their daughter, Lilibet.

The clip, which was posted on Instagram to commemorate Lilibet’s fourth birthday, immediately sparked backlash, with Owens slamming it as disingenuous and contrived for P.R. reasons.

In her Instagram caption, Meghan framed the moment as a lighthearted last resort after traditional labor-inducing methods failed.

"Four years ago today, this also happened. Both of our children were a week past their due dates… so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work - there was only one thing left to do!", she wrote.

However, Owens quickly challenged this narrative, drawing on her own experiences as a mother of four.

"It bothers me first because it's a lie...the hospital will not give you a bed because you're trying to induce labor...take it from me, I've had four children."

Candace Owens' comments about Meghan Markle explored

Owens’ criticism was not limited to the authenticity of Meghan Markle's video, but also the timing of its release. She took to her podcast, Candace, on June 18, 2025, to state:

"In her mind, she was thinking I'm going to release this later in a Netflix doc or release it later to show people how relatable I am; otherwise, you can have a cute moment with your husband without recording it."

Her skepticism intensified when Meghan referenced the video during an appearance on Emma Grede's Aspire podcast. When questioned about authenticity concerns, Meghan pointed to the dance video as evidence of her genuineness, a response Owens found particularly telling.

"She's saying you need proof that I'm authentic, 'I just dropped myself twerking, obviously I'm authentic...I have proven that I am authentic because I twerked with my husband in a room,' that's not a normal way to answer the question."

Candace Owens also criticised Meghan Markle's usage of the "Royal Highness" title despite announcing a departure from the royal family. In February 2021, Buckingham Palace issued a statement notifying the public of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wishes to step down from their roles as working members in the royal family.

However, Owens noted that Markle still used the title "Her Royal Highness" to sign personal gifts she gave her friends.

"She was still using her HRH title, like Her Royal Highness title, when she gives personal gifts to her friends. That is the most pretentious thing that I have ever heard, especially for someone who claims she doesn't want to be a royal."

Since their exit from the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have embarked on various business ventures, including a lifestyle brand, As Ever, and a podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.

