"This is peak millennial behavior lmao" - Internet reacts to a pregnant Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dancing in old viral hospital video

Meghan Markle gave fans a surprising behind-the-scenes glimpse of some moments before Princess Lilibet's birth, posting a lighthearted video of herself and Prince Harry dancing around in a hospital delivery room. The video was shared on Instagram on June 4, 2025, in celebration of Lilibet's fourth birthday.

The video features a pregnant Meghan Markle dancing along to Starrkeisha's The Baby Momma Dance, a 2021 TikTok trend, while holding on to her baby bump. Seconds later, Prince Harry joins her, squatting down low as the lyrics dictate.

The Duchess of Sussex revealed that she had resorted to dancing after her daughter was a week past her due date. She captioned the post:

"Four years ago today, this also happened. Both of our children were a week past their due dates… so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn't work - there was only one thing left to do!"

Netizens took to X to react to Meghan Markle's video, with one user seemingly cringing at her behavior.

"this is peak millennial behavior lmao," the user commented.

Several X users appeared to criticize Meghan Markle's video.

"Why do they keep doing this to themselves I can't defend them anymore," one user wrote.

"For people that didnt want to be in the limelight, they are quiet often in the limelight," another user stated.

"corny ahh family," another added.

One user seemed to question the strength of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage.

"Wait I thought they're having a divorce last time I heard about them someone explain," the user stated.

However, various other users found the video to be adorable.

"This brings me so much joy!! I love seeing them happy with no care in the world Love them so iconic!" one user remarked.

"Trying to induce labour! My daughter also did the Baby Mama dance 4 yrs ago 2 wks past due date, her reel got a lot of laughs. Duke and Duchess are just like us," another commented.

"they are the cutest couple to ever exist," another added.

"The Sussex sure got some rhythm and dope moves dayuuumn!!! Go Meghan," another quipped.

Meghan Markle shares rare glimpses of Princess Lilibet for her fourth birthday

Meghan Markle celebrated Princess Lilibet's fourth birthday by sharing intimate family photos, offering fans a rare look at the young royal's bond with Prince Harry. The Duchess of Sussex shared two new images on Instagram, one of Harry cradling sleeping infant Lilibet in a tender embrace and another of the pair walking barefoot down a sandy trail, holding hands.

"The sweetest bond to watch unfold," Meghan captioned the post, calling Lilibet "Daddy's little girl and favorite adventurer." The images come after earlier pictures of Meghan holding Lilibet as a newborn and cuddling with her on a boat, which were posted with the caption:

"Happy birthday to our beautiful girl! Four years ago today she came into our lives - and each day is brighter and better because of it. Thanks to all of those sending love and celebrating her special day!"

The posts represent a departure from the couple's typical procedure of keeping their children's faces out of the public eye, with Lilibet's eyes partially visible in one photo. Born on June 4, 2021, Lilibet's name — a childhood nickname of the late Queen Elizabeth II — caused some controversy. The Daily Mail reported that the monarch was upset over its use. The Sussexes, however, said they had her blessing.

According to Harpers Bazaar, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot on May 19, 2018. The Sussexes share two children, Prince Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 6, and Princess Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor, 4.

