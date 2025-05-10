"Once the titles get stripped, I think Harry's done" — Meghan Markle's brother claims the Duchess will divorce her husband once he's of "no use"

Meghan Markle’s estranged half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., recently claimed that ‘divorce is on the cards' for the Suits actress and Prince Harry. In an interview with TalkTV on Friday, May 9, 2025, Thomas alleged that his estranged sister will end her relationship with her husband following reports that the two may be stripped of their His/Her Royal Highness titles.

Ad

“Once the titles get stripped, you know, I think Harry's done.”

On May 9, 2025, TalkTV shared a video on their official X account in which Thomas Markle Jr. is interviewed by Kevin O'Sullivan. The post reads:

“Meghan Markle’s brother reveals her DARK side: ‘She mailed her wedding ring to her ex husband as soon as he was no longer of use to her.’”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meghan Markle's brother claims she will divorce Prince Harry

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle’s half-brother, on Friday, May 9, 2025, in an interview with TalkTV, shared his views on the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Thomas Markle Jr. said:

“The way it looks to everybody in the world, too. Harry's a changed man. I have millions of comments what happened to Harry, this poor man. Now, people don't even feel sorry for Harry because he continues to do it over and over again. And how bad does it have to be?”

Ad

Markle Jr. also criticized his estranged sister's alleged controlling behavior toward Prince Harry.

“What is going on? What dirt does she have on you? Is she blackmailing you… Does she keep your nuts in a jar in her purse? I don't know.”

Ad

Later in the interview, after host Kevin O'Sullivan pointed out that Meghan had cut ties with her family members, including Thomas, their father, and their sister. Thomas claimed that Prince Harry could face the same fate if “he’s no use to her anymore.”

“I think it's straightforward and I think it's pretty much I think it's going to happen. I think what's gonna happen because the threat of William, um, taking the titles away, and he rightfully so, he should if somebody attacked my wife like that while she was ill… that's something you can never forgive.”

Ad

Thomas Markle Jr. further explained:

“Somebody talks so much trash about you, burns every single bridge and then begs for forgiveness because their popularity sucks and they're in the gutter and then you try and go crawling back you know and you want to go back and you make this big story of it's such garbage.”

Ad

Thomas Markle Jr. slams Meghan Markle’s Netflix show

Thomas Markle Jr. also slammed the childhood stories Meghan Markle shared in her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan. According to the New York Post, Thomas called out the “malarkey stories” his estranged sister told her audience.

“That’s just another one of the malarkey stories she sold to the royal family for sympathy. We weren’t poor. She didn’t have to rub two nickels together at Sizzler’s salad bar,” he said.

Ad

Ad

He also talked about Meghan’s relationship with her father, adding:

“The entire world knows how she treated her family, especially her father, who gave her everything. That’s why nobody’s buying it.”

Meghan Markle married Prince Harry on May 19, 2018, at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Since their marriage, they have welcomed two children: Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Afreen Shaikh Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.



Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.



Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility. Know More