Piers Morgan lists the questions he would like to ask Prince Harry and Meghan Markle if given a chance to interview them

Piers Morgan appeared on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast episode dated May 5, 2025, where he discussed potential questions that he would like to ask Prince Harry and Meghan Markle if he ever interviewed them in the future. That same day, the official handle of the podcast shared a clip from the episode on X, where Morgan stated:

Ad

"I would love to interview her… Let’s get them both in front of the camera... I have a few supplementary questions".

Morgan then referenced two major "claims", which were both "shocking" and "horrific." He further stated that his first question for the Duchess of Sussex and her husband in any future interview would focus on those claims.

"So my first question would be: what happened to those claims?" he stated.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

During the aforementioned video, Piers Morgan discussed the "claims" he referred to. Meghan Markle had previously made these allegations during her and Prince Harry's two-hour primetime interview with Oprah Winfrey on March 7, 2021.

One of these claims involved allegations of racism within the royal family. As reported in The New York Times article published on March 7, 2021, Markle recounted a secondhand conversation between Prince Harry and unnamed family members expressing "concerns and conversations about how dark [their] baby's skin might be."

Ad

Additionally, Morgan addressed another claim made by Meghan about her mental health struggles while she was part of the royal institution. Markle admitted to experiencing persistent thoughts of self-harm during the March 7, 2021, Oprah Winfrey interview

"And they were also disgustingly callous-that a senior member of the Buckingham Palace team told Meghan, that you couldn’t get help for having suicidal thoughts," Piers Morgan added.

Ad

Morgan further added that if these claims were damaging to the reputation of the British Royal family and if proved to be true, then "the whole royal family should be disbanded".

"I think the damage those two have done to the royal family has been incalculable", he remarked

Piers Morgan shares his views about Meghan Markle's Netflix show, With Love Meghan, calls it "unwatchable"

Piers Morgan at The TRIC Awards 2023 (Image via Getty)

British journalist, broadcaster, and media personality Piers Morgan made headlines in 2021 for his controversial departure from Good Morning Britain following his remarks about Meghan Markle. He once again voiced his strong opinions on the Duchess of Sussex, commenting on her latest Netflix venture, With Love, Meghan.

Ad

According to the official Netflix blog, Tudum With Love, Meghan is a lifestyle-themed series produced by and starring Meghan Markle. The show aired on March 4, 2025, and offered a unique blend of practical how-tos and intimate, candid conversations with Markle's friends.

As per the Mirror US article dated March 6, 2025, during an episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, Morgan criticized Meghan Markle's show, describing it as self-indulgent and lacking substance. He further claimed the series was more about Meghan glorifying herself than offering any meaningful content to viewers.

Ad

"I tried watching it, and after, honestly, about three, four minutes, I was done. It was just unwatchable. It’s just the ultimate kind of vanity project, where it’s all about people telling Meghan how great she is, her telling everyone how great she is," Morgan stated.

The British broadcaster also mocked the show's presentation, highlighting how disconnected it felt from reality. He pointed out the artificial setup of the scenes, stating:

Ad

"It’s not even her house. She’s doing things like making coffee, making a basic cake. There’s nothing to actually learn here".

The host also commented on the couple's declining popularity, particularly in the UK, stating that it was "interesting" that "they're incredibly unpopular, her and Harry."

"I mean the most unpopular Royals, which, when you think we have Prince Andrew, is pretty extraordinary to go under that bar," he added

Ad

He further added that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had also lost much popularity in the United States, stating that "most Americans" were "not even energized enough to be angry" about their media appearance anymore

"They're just like, 'Who cares about these idiots?'" Morgan added.

At present, Piers Morgan shares regular videos on his YouTube channel, Piers Morgan Uncensored, discussing several global topics and major celebrity interviews. On the other hand, Meghan Markle is busy with her latest venture, a weekly podcast titled Confessions of a Female Founder, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Amazon Music.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shayari Roy Shayari Roy is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a master's degree in English Literature, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her to an internship with The Telegraph during her school years. With over five years of experience, she has honed her skills as a content writer at WSE Infratech and as a UGC content creator.



Shayari's professional highlights include interviewing actor Rahul Bose and mountaineer Purna Malavath. She is particularly drawn to celebrity trends because they offer a deeper understanding of public figures. She relies on thorough research and detailed analysis to provide insightful coverage.



Shayari admires Taylor Swift for her dedication to her craft and ability to rise above criticism. When she's not tracking the latest in celebrity trends, she enjoys painting and immersing herself in manga. If given a chance, she'd love to be part of the Harry Potter franchise. Know More