What did Meghan Markle say about her childhood report card? Maureen Callahan criticizes the Duchess's first podcast appearance as “inauthentic”

Meghan Markle appeared on The Jamie Kern Lima Show on April 28, 2025, to share anecdotes about her marriage and personal life. Royal commentator Maureen Callahan recently reacted to Markle's first-ever podcast interview.

On April 29, 2025, Callahan took to her podcast, The Nerve with Maureen Callahan, to react to Markle's interview with Lima. Callahan deemed her appearance as "inauthentic", stating,

"It's so inauthentic. This is why she was never going to be more than a D-list actress on a basic cable show. The one thing she is dying to sell to us is relatibility. The one thing she is dying for more than anything is for us to love her and want to be like her, and she can't get it across the finish line, and all of this is Exhibit A as to why."

More about Meghan Markle's statements on The Jamie Kern Lima Show

Maureen Callahan's comments were in reference to Meghan Markle's story about finding her childhood report card. The Duchess of Sussex shared a tidbit about her unsatisfactory physical education grades.

"I found an old report card from when I was at Hollywood Schoolhouse, maybe I was, probably Archie's age... Grades weren't 'A', 'B', 'C', 'D' at that age, it's like 'satisfactory', 'unsatisfactory'... But it came to 'Ability to throw and catch a ball - not applicable'. I'm a great runner if someone's chasing me; otherwise, just not the most athletic."

2025 TIME100 Summit - Image via Getty

Callahan reacted to Markle's story, snidely commenting that she would be a great runner if the British Royal family were chasing her.

Callahan also stated that despite Meghan Markle and Jamie Kern Lima attempting to appear relatable, they failed to do so.

"Jamie, sitting there, petting her hair— that's a professional hairstylist who did that job, I'm telling you right now. So stop it with this 'We're just sitting in our living room, in our cozies, barefoot, spilling our secrets and emanating girl power and making your lives better'," she remarked.

Maureen Callahan's comments about Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand explored

According to the Daily Mail, on April 10, 2025, Maureen Callahan sampled some products from As Ever, Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand. As Ever, launched on April 2, houses a collection of products like fruit preserves, herbal teas, and crepe mix.

Callahan seemed unhappy with Markle's "outrageously priced" products, referring to them as "salty," "superficially sweet," and "inedible." The Duchess of Sussex included a "keepsake box" with her fruit preserve, which Callahan found "extremely wasteful, given Meghan's concern for the environment".

The columnist also criticized the notes Markle included with her goods, stating that they were filled with grammatical errors.

"Even her apology note to customers who suffered unfulfilled honey orders, due to 'overselling', contained sloppy copy and grammatical errors. Further evidence of the slapdash nature is in her last line: 'So much more goodness is coming soon' — minus a period. How could Meghan, who, as we know, loves writing and calligraphy, make such a basic mistake?" Callahan wrote.

Meghan Markle is yet to publicly respond to Maureen Callahan's statements.

