Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry separating? Duchess compares their relationship to the final stage of the Super Mario Brothers video game

On April 28, 2025, Meghan Markle appeared on The Jamie Kern Lima Show for her first podcast interview. Jamie Kern Lima, Markle's friend, is the co-founder of IT Cosmetics.
During the conversation, the Duchess of Sussex, who has been married to Prince Harry since 2018, humorously dismissed the rumors about their separation. Meghan Markle then used a playful and romantic analogy for their relationship, likening it to the final level of the Super Mario Brothers video game.
"I always think about it like the end of Super Mario Brothers and you get to the final final level, and what’s the goal in Super Mario Brothers? 'Slay the dragon, save the princess'. I'm like, 'That's my husband'".
"That man loves me so much"— Meghan Markle gushes about Prince Harry on The Jamie Kern Lima Show
On Monday, April 28, Meghan Markle opened up about her personal life and marriage on The Jamie Kern Lima Show. Markle expressed her admiration for her husband, Prince Harry, saying,
"That man loves me so much and, you know, look what we've built. We've built a beautiful life, we have two healthy beautiful children. He’s also a fox, if you haven’t noticed. My husband’s very, very handsome. But his heart is even more beautiful."
Meghan Markle emphasized that Prince Harry remains her steadfast partner, even scheduling regular date nights.
"He’s just out there constantly… going to do whatever he can to make sure our family is safe and protected and uplifted, and still make time for date nights."
The Duchess of Sussex also revealed that their relationship faced challenges early on, as the couple was thrown into “the trenches” just six months after they started dating. According to The Independent, this likely alludes to the intense media scrutiny Meghan encountered when she became the first biracial woman to marry into the British monarchy in modern times.
“You have to imagine, at the beginning it's all butterflies - but then we immediately went into the trenches together. Right out of the gate, like six months into dating. So now, seven years later, when you have a little bit of breathing space, you can just enjoy each other in a new way. And that's why I feel like it's more of a honeymoon period for us now,” Markle told Lima.
Meghan's comments countered the growing rumors that the couple was drifting apart, especially after they began attending events separately. According to Fox News, royal experts speculated that their diverging career paths—Meghan’s focus on her lifestyle brand, As Ever, and Netflix projects compared to Prince Harry’s work with the Invictus Games—indicated trouble.
However, Markle maintained that they were closer than ever and expressed her belief that the couple would be married forever.
As per People, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot on May 19, 2018. The couple shares two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.