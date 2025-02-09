Watch: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recreate Queen Elizabeth's ceremonial puck drop to kick off 2025 Invictus Games

Britain’s Prince Harry took part in a ceremonial puck drop on Saturday. He emulated his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who had been involved in a similar event in 2002.

The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle were in Vancouver to inaugurate the 2025 Invictus Games and made a surprise appearance at the Vancouver Canucks-Toronto Maple Leafs game. The game was organized on one of the Canucks’ community and fan engagement nights.

Trending

This is the second time Prince Harry has performed a puck drop at a Canucks game. He and his wife also watched them take on the San Jose Sharks in November 2023. He was in town to inspect the facilities at Vancouver and Whistler for the 2025 Invictus Games.

Canucks forward Brock Boeser scored the game-winning goal at 8:56 in the third period during a power play while defenseman Filip Hronek had a goal and an assist. The one negative on the night was Canucks’ goalie Thatcher Demko, who left the ice in the first period due to injury.

Vancouver has won its last three games despite its captain and top defenseman Quinn Hughes being out with an undisclosed injury.

Morgan Rielly was the lone scorer for the Toronto Maple Leafs, whose run of consecutive wins was halted at three on Saturday. Toronto also failed to score during their two power plays on the night, despite pulling goalie Joseph Woll for the final 50 seconds to create a 6-on-4 situation. Leafs coach Craig Berube told reporters after the game that the special teams’ performance was the difference between the two sides

“I thought it was a competitive game, fast game, they got a power play goal, and we had a chance at the end, and we didn't get it,” Berube said, via NHL.com

Prince Harry inaugurates the 2025 Invictus Games

Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014. It comprises injured, sick and wounded veterans competing in adaptive sporting events. This year, the games will be held from Feb. 8-16.

Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex talks during the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025. (Credit: Getty Images)

“One of the most powerful ways of healing comes not from the hospital or recovery center, but from having a sense of purpose,” Prince Harry said, via Yahoo! News. “A sense of belonging. From being a part of something greater than ourselves. And that healing, though it begins with you, extends to your children and loved ones."

Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini and two Invictus Games athletes joined Prince Harry for the puck drop ceremony.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback