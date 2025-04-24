"I'm the happiest I've ever been" - Meghan Markle shares a "confession" about her own life at New York's TIME100 Summit

On April 23, 2025, at the TIME100 summit in New York City, TIME CEO Jessica Sibley asked Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, to confess on stage, referring to her new podcast Confessions of a Female Founder.

Ad

"I'm the happiest I've ever been," Meghan Markle shared.

Meghan Markle ascribed her happiness to her husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and her two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

"To have a partner and a husband who is so supportive and have healthy kids who are so joyful... I never would have imagined at this point I would feel so happy and grateful, and I really do," Meghan stated.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Meghan also shared about her family and her life as a working mom. She stated that Prince Archie, her 3-year-old son, is about to lose his first tooth this week, adding that she hopes to be back home in time for it.

According to Time Magazine, her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, has recently taken off and become one of the most popular shows, now renewed for a second season. The first product line of her newly launched lifestyle brand, As Ever, sold out the first collection in less than an hour after it went live at 9 am ET.

Ad

The Duchess of Sussex further shared that she uses philanthropy to care for herself and others, adding,

"My love language is taking care of people. It actually energizes you."

Another thing that energizes Meghan Markle is "Flower sprinkles." She talked about sprinkling pieces of flowers on eggs, salads, and yogurt parfaits, which she claims can make anyone's day better.

Meghan Markle's evolution through the years

On January 8, 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their intention to step back from the royal family. On Instagram, they wrote:

Ad

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution."

They continued:

"We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment."

Ad

Ad

Soon after, they also famously spoke about the racist remarks Meghan Markle had to endure as a black woman in the royal family, especially since she left and stopped being a member of the royal family and moved to the United States, as reported by Time Magazine.

On March 4, 2025, Meghan Markle launched her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, where she hosts guests at her California estate and shares cooking, gardening, and lifestyle tips with viewers.

Ad

The Duchess of Sussex also introduced her first collection for her lifestyle brand, As Ever, initially called American Riviera Orchard, on April 2, 2025. According to People, the limited-edition wildflower honey with a honeycomb sold out within five minutes after the collection went live at 9 am ET. The entire collection sold out within an hour.

In response to her success, Meghan Markle made a heartfelt post on Instagram:

"Our shelves may be empty, but my heart is full! We sold out in less than one hour and I can't thank you enough…for celebrating, purchasing, sharing, and believing. It's just the start @aseverofficial, Here we go!"

Ad

Ad

Meghan Markle also returned to podcasting with Confessions of a Female Founder, where she talks with successful women entrepreneurs about their journeys. The podcast premiered on April 8, 2025, from Lemonade Media, featuring Meghan's friend Whitney Wolfe, co-founder of Bumble, and has earned 19th place on Spotify's general podcast chart in the US.

The episodes of Confessions of a Female Founder are available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Amazon Music.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Sah Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.



With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.



One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.



As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.



Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across. Know More