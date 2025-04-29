Meghan Markle provides two-word response when Jamie Kern Lima asks the Duchess if she would ever run for office

Meghan Markle opened up about whether she was interested in running for office during her appearance on The Jamie Kern Lima Show on April 28, 2025. Notably, it was the first time Meghan appeared on a podcast interview, as per People magazine.

During her conversation with Jamie Kern Lima, Meghan responded to reports about her potentially entering politics in some manner in the coming years. She said:

“No. Never. Oh, God. I mean, you could say, ‘Never say never.’ No, I’m not interested in that. No.”

However, Meghan Markle shared that she is working on another book after The Bench. She seemingly hinted that it might take some more time to arrive, stating that although people are waiting for a memoir, she has “got a lot more life to live” before starting her work on it. She further stated:

“I love, right now, working on everything in this space of hospitality and home and entertaining and food and those sort of tips and something like that I think could be really fun. Of course, children’s books are great.”

Although the General Hospital star confirmed that she is not interested in joining politics, she voted in the US Presidential Election around five years ago. She became the first person among the modern British royal family members to do so, as per the New York Post.

Meghan Markle running for President: Similar rumors explained

Although the former actress clarified during her interview with Kern Lima that she is not willing to run for Office, similar reports have surfaced on multiple occasions over the past few years.

The rumors first went viral in September 2020 after Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, encouraged Americans to vote in that year's Presidential Election, as per The Express. The outlet reported that the couple’s actions sparked speculation that Meghan was possibly considering running for President in 2024.

As the rumors gained traction, a close friend of Meghan spoke to Vanity Fair, stating that the Suits star had not given up her American citizenship so that she could have the option of joining politics. However, the friend, whose identity remains unknown, also said:

“While there’s no denying she is interested and engaged in politics as a topic, she harbors no ambition to enter a career in politics herself.”

The reports resurfaced in March 2021, when sources for the Daily Mail claimed that Meghan Markle was working to expand her support in the US after an interview with Oprah Winfrey and allegedly getting associated with senior Democrats. The source added:

“The Blairite, internationalist and Democratic Party networks are buzzing with talk about Meghan’s political ambitions and potential backers.”

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle has not responded to any of the rumors from her side until now. She and Prince Harry moved to California in 2020 after stepping down from their royal duties. On the other hand, the former’s new lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, was released on Netflix last month and received a mixed response from critics.

