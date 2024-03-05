Who plays Dante Falconeri on General Hospital? All to know

Actor Dominic Zamprogna is best known for playing Dante Falconeri in the hit ABC soap opera General Hospital. He made his on-screen debut in 2009 and played this role until June 28, 2018, following which, he made a quick cameo on November 12, 2018.

Thanks to his well-received depiction of Dante Falconeri, Zamprogna has become an iconic figure in the daytime television industry. The way he plays the multidimensional and lively character is the main thrust of the show.

Fans believe his depiction of the character gives the action taking place at General Hospital more nuance and interest. Dominic Zamprogna's status as a gifted actor in the soap opera industry has been anchored by his performance as the character Dante Falconeri.

Dominic Zamprogna's journey as Dante Falconeri on General Hospital

Dante Falconeri is a fictional character from the legendary daytime soap opera General Hospital which airs on the ABC network. Dominic Zamprogna played the role from June 22, 2009, until June 28, 2018, with a single, brief stint on November 12, 2018.

Dominic Zamprogna, brought up in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, works as an actor and producer. Zamprogna has been married to Linda Leslie since November 1, 2009, and shares three kids with her. In the year 2022, Zamprogna described his General Hospital character to Soap Opera Digest as:

"I feel like he's always been super-loyal and I've always liked that about him."

Sonny Corinthos and Olivia Falconeri are the parents of General Hospital's Dante Falconeri. He has a twin sister, Kristina, and was born on August 24, 1981. During the run of General Hospital, Dante, a cop, has been a part of various high-stakes investigations and cases.

Dante's undercover work was a prominent plot point in one of his most famous stories. When Sonny finds out that Dominic is an undercover police officer on the day of Josslyn's christening, he shoots Dante, and Olivia storms in. The incidents that follow afterwards shape Dante's fate and the theme of General Hospital.

Dominic Zamprogna has been nominated for various awards in honor of his acting career. He received nominations in 2019 and 2021 for the Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Drama Series category.

Zamprogna was also nominated in 2014 and 2016 for a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor. Even though he still hasn't won an Emmy, fans believe the nominations he has received show how gifted and dedicated he is to his chosen field.

What other TV shows has Dominic Zamprogna appeared in? Exploring his roles other than in GH

Dominic Zamprogna has acted in many TV series, showing his range as an actor in a variety of media. Zamprogna portrayed Estuardo in the crime drama series Tin Star (2017–2019). The main character of the show is a small-town sheriff who gets caught up in a battle with an influential drug cartel. Characters like Estuardo have played an important role in the plot of the show.

He played Jammer in the science fiction TV series Battlestar Galactica (2005–2009), who was known for his loyalty and commitment to his cause. It is set in a far-off future, wherein an AI race called the Cylons is targeting human colonies, putting the human race at risk of becoming extinct.

In the television drama The Boys Club (2012), Zamprogna played the role of Kyle. The show focuses on a set of young men who decide to explore their sexuality by setting up an anonymous club. Kyle's character is a vital component of this project.

Fans can catch Dante Falconeri on General Hospital by clicking through to ABC.com's official website, where the entire series can be watched for free.