Who plays Brick on General Hospital? Everything you need to know

Stephen A. Smith, a well-known sports journalist and reporter, plays the character of Brick on the well-known soap opera General Hospital. His engagement with the show kicked off when Maurice Benard, who plays Sonny Corinthos, noticed Smith's fascination with General Hospital (GH) during a guest appearance on ESPN2's First Take.

This ultimately resulted in Smith getting the role of Brick, the mob's surveillance specialist. Regardless of being an avid follower of the show, Smith kept his cool during his debut as Brick in 2016.

Brick has starred in General Hospital, helping Sonny Corinthos track mysterious calls from Russia and deal with technical difficulties. His character serves a crucial role in key plots with Sonny and other characters on the TV series, proving his range in the fictitious world of Port Charles.

What is the role of Brick in General Hospital?

In the soap opera General Hospital, Stephen A. Smith plays the character of Brick, a surveillance specialist for the mob. Since his introduction in March 2016, Brick has been associated with an array of storylines.

He assists Sonny Corinthos with tasks ranging from tracing down mysterious calls to dealing with technical concerns. He was essential in assisting Sonny in dealing with new foes like Cyrus Renault and locating missing individuals.

Also, Brick has helped investigate risks to Sonny's security, pointing out his role in the safety and welfare of key people in the series. Brick's knowledge of gadgets and surveillance adds detail and mystery to the story of GH.

How did Stephen A. Smith get the role of brick in General Hospital?

Stephen A. Smith got the role of Brick on ABC's soap opera GH after an accidental run-in with Maurice Benard, who plays Sonny Corinthos. As already stated, Benard observed Smith's love of General Hospital during an appearance as a guest on ESPN2's FIRST TAKE and made arrangements for him to play Brick.

In December 2023, The Sun reported Smith's continued interest in playing the role, with him saying:

"Brick has been summoned to Port Charles. That's why I'm out here. I've got to go and tape some scenes. Last week, they wanted to set up a love interest for Brick. So we got that going on. And today is a mob scene."

What are some of the storylines that Brick has been involved in on General Hospital?

Stephen A. Smith's character, Brick, has played a key role in several thrilling plots, including:

Assisting Sonny Corinthos with tracing mysterious Russian calls and tackling technological challenges.

Assisted Sonny in locating missing individuals, including Dante Falconeri and Julian Jerome.

Looking into any possible dangers to Sonny's security and safety while focusing on his role to ensure the security of key characters on the show.

Collaborating with other characters, including Damian Spinelli and Dex Heller, to gather information and solve mysteries.

Participating in elaborate plot advancements, like navigating strong rivals and assisting in business matters against competitors like Cyrus Renault.

Watch Stephen A. Smith as Brick on ABC's GH at 2:00 PM ET or 1:00 PM PT on weekdays. With a Live TV subscription, you can also stream the show on the ABC app and Hulu. Also, you can keep up with previous seasons on ABC.com and through the ABC app.