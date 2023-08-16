NBA fans react to stunning metrics revealing 'First Take's dominance over 'Undisputed': "Stephen A. is Skip’s Daddy now"

ESPN’s "First Take" featuring Stephen A. Smith and FS1’s "Undisputed" featuring Skip Bayless have long been two of the most popular American sports talk shows.

The shows, along with Smith and Bayless themselves, have also been viewed by many as rivals over the years. This comes as the two popular analysts used to work together on "First Take" before Bayless left ESPN in 2016.

However, according to a recent report from Front Office Sports, "First Take" was tripling "Undisputed" in views before the show recently went on hiatus. "Undisputed" has been on hiatus for nearly two months now following the departure of Bayless' long-time co-host, Shannon Sharpe.

Upon hearing the news that "First Take" has been dominating "Undisputed" so badly, fans had some fun reacting to the news on X.

Many made jokes about Smith owning Bayless:

“Stephen A. is Skip’s Daddy now,” one fan quoted from the news headline.

“Stephen A. owns Skip,” another said.

Meanwhile, others remarked about how "Undisputed" is now a lost cause without Sharpe:

“Nobody’s gonna watch Undisputed now that Shannon is gone,” one fan said.

Here are a few more reactions from fans online:

Stephen A. Smith on his dream "First Take" debate partner

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith

Stephen A. Smith has had countless debate partners over the years. However, the veteran talk show host still has some former NBA players in mind that he would like to get the chance to take on head-to-head on air.

During a recent appearance on the “Podcast P with Paul George” podcast, Smith was asked which retired player he’d most like to debate on "First Take". Smith first named beloved NBA-legend-turned-TNT analyst Charles Barkley as the “obvious answer.”

However, he then settled on another NBA legend in Kevin Garnett, due to his authenticity and passion:

“I would tell you this, the person that I would love to sit on a set with me or across from me any day of the week is Kevin Garnett.

“Cause he’s a real one. First of all, being real is one thing, but your ability to articulate your position with presence and force matters.”

It remains to be seen if Smith will ever manage to get Garnett to guest star on "First Take". However, the two strong personalities butting heads on air would surely entertain plenty of NBA fans.

