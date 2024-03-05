Is Dante leaving General Hospital? Plotline explored as Dominic's character is gravely injured

In the latest episode of General Hospital, the focus is on various characters, but Dante's storyline stands out.

The episode does not revolve around Dante until the end. It begins with Cyrus visiting Laura, discussing a gun dealer and a mysterious figure named Stone. Meanwhile, at the hospital, Portia and Liz deal with Heather, who has been injured and complains about her treatment in Pentonville.

The climax of the episode occurs on the warehouse's roof, where a gunman, accompanied by Jason, targets Sonny. A shot is fired, causing chaos below. Dante, along with Chase, pursues the suspects.

On the pier, Dante confronts Jason and another man. Unexpectedly, the other man shoots Dante twice in the chest, seriously injuring him. Jason intervenes, shooting the assailant and staying with the wounded Dante, urging him to keep breathing.

The episode ends with a cliffhanger, leaving Dante's fate uncertain and highlighting the intense and dramatic nature of his storyline. Therefore, according to the current storyline, he's likely exiting the show temporarily, but his character will likely return down the line.

How Dante's character affects the ongoing plotline of General Hospital

Where Dante's exit from General Hospital had fans at their edge, Jason's return to the show also kept them hooked.

Therefore, Dante's role in the storyline surrounding Jason's return to General Hospital is significant and complex, particularly due to his relationship with Sam McCall.

With Jason's return, the dynamic between Sam, Dante and Jason is central to the unfolding drama. Sam, who has been in a relationship with Dante, faces emotional turmoil due to her past with Jason. That creates a compelling and potentially dramatic love triangle situation in the show.

Dante's importance in the storyline relates to his current relationship with Sam and how it's affected by Jason's return. Jason’s return is not just a simple plot twist, as it's a catalyst for change affecting various characters, including Dante.

Has Dante's character exited from General Hospital before?

Yes, Dante Falconeri, portrayed by Dominic Zamprogna has left General Hospital before. Notably, his character exited from the show on June 28, 2018. He returned for a single episode later that year, on November 12, 2018.

It's worth noting that Dante made his debut on the show in June 2009. Dante is the son of mob boss Sonny Corinthos and his old flame, Olivia Falconeri. He has a complex history, including working undercover for the police, a stint with the WSB (World Security Bureau), which includes various personal and professional challenges.

Furthermore, several significant events have marked Dante's personal life. He has suffered from severe asthma since childhood, is severely allergic to goldenrod and has latex-fruit syndrome. He married Lulu Spencer, with whom he has faced various ups and downs in their relationship, including infidelity, separation and reconciliation.

Therefore, when Dante left the show previously, it impacted his fans. However, Dominic Zamprogna, who plays Dante, left the show in 2018 primarily to broaden his professional experience.

After moving to California solely for the role of Dante, he found himself lacking connections in the industry and sought the opportunity to expand his resume with other projects.

On a That's Awesome with Steve and Bradford podcast co-hosted by Zamprogna's former General Hospital co-stars Bradford Anderson (who played Damian Spinelli) and Steve Burton (who played Jason Morgan) the actor revealed:

"I came down to L.A. with that job. I knew nobody. I knew no casting directors, nothing.

"I went from going up on that stage and having a great time to going up on that stage and stressing out and just not feeling like I was doing good work. That's the other reason why I wanted to step back. I felt like I needed to clear my head."

Additionally, Zamprogna experienced a loss of confidence in his work and wanted to take a step back to clear his head and reassess his passion for acting.

The break included a trip to Italy with his family. He returned to the show with renewed confidence and rejoined as a regular cast member in 2020.