General Hospital Spoilers: How Jason's return changes everything

In his first episode back on General Hospital, Steve Burton's character, Jason, made a dramatic return. The episode, airing on Monday, March 4, wasted no time in showcasing Jason. Early in the episode, Jason and another man targeted Sonny and Selina for a hit. However, their plan was disrupted by John, Anna, Dante, and Chase's arrival.

Now, as Jason Morgan makes his return to the vintage soap opera, his character will introduce several significant changes and plot twists. Adding to this, one of the most intriguing aspects of his return is the possibility that he might be grappling with memory loss.

General Hospital: What does Jason's return mean for other characters?

Jason's memory loss issue would be a twist that could lead to various complications. This could include difficulties in reconnecting with familiar characters and adjusting to changes that have occurred during his absence.

Moreover, Jason's potential memory loss raises questions about his identity. This is because he might struggle to remember his life as Jason Morgan and could revert to his earlier persona, Jason Quartermaine. Following this, a fascinating storyline, where he tries to piece together his past and navigate the complex relationships he had formed as Jason Morgan, will be shown.

Additionally, his return has a significant impact on other characters as well. To name a few would be Dex Heller, who had been a stand-in during Jason's absence. Building upon this, Jason's unique blend of compassion and ruthlessness sets him apart.

Not only this, it also questions Dex's suitability for Sonny’s operations and potentially altering the power dynamics in Port Charles. Furthermore, the depth of Sonny's trust in Jason, contrasted with Dex and Michael’s secret scheme, adds another layer of intrigue to the unfolding drama.

How did Jason return to General Hospital?

After being disrupted by John, Anna, Dante, and Chase's arrival, Jason bumped the arm of his accomplice. This action left viewers questioning whether Jason intentionally saved Sonny's life.

Furthermore, the plot thickens as Dante chases the shooter, only to discover it is Jason. In a tense moment, the other assassin shot Dante at point-blank range and ordered Jason to abandon the injured cop. Subsequently, Jason instructed his fellow assassin to head to an extraction point. However, the man then attempted to shoot Jason in the back. In a swift turn of events, Jason managed to eliminate his partner with a single shot.

Notably, Jason Morgan's return to General Hospital marks a significant turning point in the show's narrative, largely due to changes behind the scenes.

Steve Burton, who portrays Jason, revealed in an interview with Soap Opera Digest that the storyline for his return underwent a major shift following a change in the head writing team.

Originally, there was a different story planned for his comeback. Still, with the appointment of Patrick Mulcahey and the promotion of Elizabeth Korte to co-head writer, the storyline was rebooted.

Korte's deep investment in the show and her extensive knowledge of its history, particularly the character of Jason Morgan, played a crucial role in reshaping his return.

After how long has Jason returned to General Hospital?

Jason Morgan has returned to General Hospital after an absence of more than two years. During this period, Steve's character was presumed dead. However, the reasons for his disappearance were shrouded in mystery. Therefore, his unexpected comeback has significant implications for the show's storyline and character dynamics.