General Hospital: Not Jagger, but Jason may be the real assassin that nobody saw coming

General Hospital has some theories within its fan base and the media that Jason Morgan could be the real assassin, rather than John "Jagger" Cates. Cates was previously believed to be responsible for the shootings on the show.

A Soap Dirt article also proposes that maybe Jason Morgan is the hidden killer attacking mobster and he might be GH's new bad guy.

Yet, fans should bear in mind that these are just predictions and rumors based on theories. None of these claims have yet been tested, proved, or announced officially by the show or its crew.

What is the evidence that Jason may be the real assassin in General Hospital? Viral YouTube video explains

Belynda from Soap Dirt talks about the recent events in General Hospital, especially about the mob boss shootings. She questions the simple implication of Jagger Cates as the mastermind and proposes the involvement of Jason Morgan because of his background.

Belynda studies the relation of the name “Stone” in the storyline and it’s the history of Jagger Cates, Sonny Corinthos, and Jason Morgan to find out their motives and connections to the shootings. She urges viewers to be cautious until more details are divulged. Soap Dirt's YouTube channel looks into these theories and considers Jason Morgan as a possible candidate.

It focuses on the multifaceted relationships among characters including Jagger, Sonny, and Karen Wexler, and comes up with a theory that Steve Burton, as Jason Morgan, could give an insight. The person who is controlling the mob killings in General Hospital is unknown at least as of now.

How will Jason's character develop if he is revealed to be the assassin?

If Jason Morgan turns out to be the assassin of mob bosses in General Hospital, there is no doubt that his character arc will be radically changed. For a long time, Jason has been depicted as a complex character with a sound moral compass despite his association with organized crime. With this realization, his internal conflict and his moral ambiguity might grow.

Jason may experience feelings of guilt, remorse, and inner conflict over his actions, which are against his values and relationships. The relationships between other characters in the show, especially those most intimately close to him, such as Sonny Corinthos and Carly, are likely to change.

There can be tensions and cracks in these relationships as these people might attempt to deal with Jason's actions and at the same time, try to rearrange their beliefs about him. In such a case, Jason's character arc in General Hospital would explore elements of redemption, forgiveness, and the idea of change.

This way, it could include his coming to terms with the past, making amends for his actions, and seeking forgiveness for the damage he has done. Finally, if Jason turns out to be the assassin, his character development may show inner struggle, morality check, and search for redemption.

Additionally, an article on Soap Central suggests that some fans have doubts about Jason Morgan being the only assassin as they believe the situation may be more complex.

They speculate that Cyrus or another character may be manipulating events, such as Cyrus using the alias "Stone" to confuse Sonny, similar to how he used Heather Webber before. It seems like the storyline is slowly leading to a final reveal.

For viewers who are interested in keeping up with these developments, General Hospital can be streamed on ABC, its app, Hulu, and Prime Video.