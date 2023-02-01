The Ark cast list and characters explored

Syfy's new sci-fi drama series, The Ark, is all set to premiere on the network on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. The show tells the story of a spaceship crew on a mission to find a planet with scope for human settlement.

Here's the official synopsis of the show, as per Syfy's YouTube channel:

''THE ARK takes place 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race. The first of these missions on a spacecraft known as Ark One encounters a catastrophic event causing massive destruction and loss of life.''

The description further states:

''With more than a year left to go before reaching their target planet, a lack of life-sustaining supplies and loss of leadership, the remaining crew must become the best versions of themselves to stay on course and survive.''

The series features a total of 12 episodes, with each episode expected to drop on a weekly basis. The show, helmed by Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner, stars Christie Burke and many others in key roles.

The Ark cast list: Christie Burke and Richard Fleeshman feature in this new sci-fi drama series

1) Christie Burke as Lt. Sharon Garnet

Christie Burke stars in the lead role as Lt. Sharon Garnet in Syfy's The Ark. Garnet is a key member of the crew and the show is expected to majorly focus on her story as she, along with various others, go on an epic mission in space.

Burke looks impressive in the trailer, portraying her character's angst and tension with remarkable ease. Fans can expect a powerful performance from the actress.

Apart from The Ark, Christie Burke is best known for her performance as Renesmee Cullen in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2. Her other memorable acting credits include Love Everlasting, Still/Born, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and many more.

2) Richard Fleeshman as Lt. James Brice

Actor Richard Fleeshman dons the role of Lt. James Brice in the new sci-fi show. Nothing much about Fleeshman's character is known at this point, but he's expected to play a significant role in the series. He looks in fine form in the series' trailer, promising to deliver a memorable performance in the show.

Richard Fleeshman has previously starred in various other popular and acclaimed shows like All the Small Things, Deep Heat, and more.

3) Reece Ritchie as Lt. Spencer Lane

Reece Ritchie portrays the character of Lt. Spencer Lane in The Ark. More details about his character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but he's reportedly part of the main supporting cast.

Reece Ritchie's other notable film and TV acting credits include Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, White Heat, and The Outpost, to name a few.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, The Ark also features many others in key supporting/minor roles:

Ryan Adams as Angus Medford

Stacey Read as Alicia Nevins

Lisa Brenner as Commander Susan Ingram

Christina Wolfe

Miles Barrow

Tiana Upcheva

Don't forget to watch the new science fiction series, arriving exclusively on Syfy on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes