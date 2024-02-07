Where is Prince Harry staying in UK? Duke of Sussex reportedly did not spend the night at royal residence after 'brief' meeting with King Charles

Prince Harry arrived in London on Tuesday, February 6, to meet with King Charles following the announcement of his cancer diagnosis.

According to People, it’s understood that the monarch had revealed the news of his cancer diagnosis to his sons – Prince Harry and Prince William – as well as the other royal family members before making it public on Monday.

Following the revelation, the Duke, 39, caught an overnight flight from the Los Angeles airport to Heathrow, London, on Monday evening to visit his father.

Their reunion was “brief” as the King and Queen left for Sandringham right afterward, where His Majesty is reportedly resting after his cancer treatments began, as per The Independent.

Prince Harry with King Charles in 2018 (Image via Getty/Matt Dunham)

After his meeting with King Charles, Prince Harry allegedly booked himself into a Central London hotel for Tuesday night, according to the news outlet. It also revealed that there are no plans for the Duke to meet his brother, Prince William, during his London visit.

People also revealed that the Duke of Sussex made the trip alone, leaving behind his wife, Meghan Markle, and children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in their California home, where they are currently settled.

Prince Harry spent the night in a Central London Hotel following his meeting with King Charles

Following his meeting with King Charles, Prince Harry chose to spend the night in a Central London hotel and not any of the royal residences.This comes a year after he and the Duchess of Sussex vacated their Windsor home – the Frogmore Cottage.

Having moved completely to the USA, the couple no longer has a base in the UK, and would require a “formal invitation” from the royals to stay with them on the protected royal property, as per The Independent’s report.

According to the LBC, the Prince is said to have enjoyed the “warm” meeting with his father before he flew to Sandringham. A source close to Harry also shared with the media outlet:

“The Duke’s primary reason to travel to the UK is to visit his father. If the opportunity were to arise to see the Prince of Wales then the Duke would have gladly accepted it.”

Prince William is also currently preoccupied with caring for his recovering wife, Kate Middleton, and children, meanwhile balancing his and the King’s public duties with it.

Following the meeting with the Duke of Sussex, the King and Queen were seen leaving for Buckingham Palace, from where they flew to their home in Sandringham. This is the first time the Royal couple has been captured outdoors since the announcement of King Charles’ cancer diagnosis.

The Palace is yet to reveal what form of cancer the monarch is diagnosed with, or what treatment he is receiving.