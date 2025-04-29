"Did THAT keep her up at night?" — Piers Morgan hits back at Michelle Obama with Barack Obama stats for criticizing Donald Trump's immigration policy

English journalist Piers Morgan questioned Michelle Obama's remarks on On Purpose with Jay Shetty, where she expressed deep concerns about President Donald Trump's deportation policies, stating they keep her up at night.

Ad

Highlighting what he saw as a contradiction, Piers Morgan pointed out that Barack Obama deported over three million people during his eight years as the 44th president of the US.

On April 29, 2025, linking to a New York Post article on X, Piers Morgan wrote in the caption:

"Her husband was the greatest deporter in U.S. presidential history - kicking out 3m+ people in 8yrs. Did THAT keep her up at night?"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

As reported by AP News on October 20, 2016, more than 2.5 million immigrants were deported from the United States during Barack Obama's presidency from 2009 to 2017.

What did Michelle Obama say on On Purpose with Jay Shetty?

On April 28, 2025, former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, accompanied by her older brother Craig Robinson, appeared on On Purpose with Jay Shetty.

In the podcast, Michelle Obama voiced her concern for people of color and immigrants under the leadership of U.S. President Donald Trump, particularly criticizing his deportation policies. She stated that these policies are "indiscriminately determining who belongs and who doesn't."

Ad

Ad

She alleged that these decisions are not being made in court but are solely based on a person's race and color. The former First Lady further explained that this kind of ignorance fuels "bias" and "racism," leading to prejudice and discrimination against marginalized groups.

"There's so much bias and so much racism and so much ignorance that fuels those kind of choices. I worry for people of color all over this country, and I don't know that we will have the advocates to protect everybody, and that frightens me, it keeps me up at night," she stated.

Ad

Michelle also clarified that this does not affect her as it does regular immigrants and people of color, as she has enough power to prevent it. Raising concerns for regular immigrants and people of color affected by Trump's deportation policies, Michelle Obama said:

"I see that when I'm driving around LA, I'm just looking in the faces of folks who could be victims, and I'm wondering, how are you feeling? How do you feel standing on the bus stop? How do you feel comfortable going to work, going to school? When you know that there could be people out here judging you."

Ad

Later in the conversation, Michelle Obama said that as a public figure and former First Lady, she cannot afford to let negative thoughts about racial prejudice and discrimination dictate her life.

Michelle emphasized that she regularly reaffirms her values and ideals to help her move forward. Despite this, she constantly reminds herself of what she has seen and experienced.

"Having been the first lady of the entire country and representing the country in the world, I couldn't afford to have that kind of disdain, I had to remind myself and put myself in situations that reminded me the ideals and beliefs that I disagree with are not pervasive and there are a lot of good people out there," Michelle Obama continued.

Ad

While Michelle Obama's statement received criticism from Piers Morgan, it received support from Czech-American former professional tennis player Martina Navratilova.

In a post made on X on April 29, 2025, Martina clapped back at Piers Morgan's remarks, defending Barack Obama. She highlighted that the 44th president of the United States followed the law before deporting someone from the country, unlike current U.S. President Donald Trump.

"Obama, unlike trump, followed the law. Anything else?" Martina Navratilova responded.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Michelle Obama and her older brother, Craig Robinson, also spoke about family, parenting, and the unique bond they share as siblings during their appearance on On Purpose with Jay Shetty.

READ MORE: "There's so much bias, so much racism" - Michelle Obama takes alleged dig at Donald Trump's immigration policies that keeps her "up at night"

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Sah Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.



With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.



One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.



As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.



Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across. Know More