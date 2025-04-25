What did Michelle Obama say about black women? Megyn Kelly says she's had "far more negative press" than the former First Lady

Megyn Kelly has recently responded to Michelle Obama’s comments on black women, which she made while appearing on The Light Podcast on April 23, 2025. Obama addressed the concept of black women’s anger on the podcast, stating that it is the “first label” often given to them.

In the latest episode of her show, which aired on April 25, 2025, the Sirius XM star claimed that Michelle Obama has a negative opinion about everything and added:

“She’s now trying to defend as somehow, I don’t know, this is like a racial attack when people this say this, you tell me if you can figure it out. By the way, she’s speaking here to her brother and actress Taraji P. Henson.”

The NBC News star then played Michelle’s interview video on screen, where the latter said that black women are “easily labeled as angry” and that she had to go through some hurtful experiences when she began working in public service.

As the video ended, Megyn said that Michelle is not happy despite having a lot of things in her life. Kelly mentioned that something was wrong with Obama and added:

“I guarantee you, I’ve had far more negative press than Michelle Obama. I guarantee you I had. Because I have been hated by both the right and the left. And I like, you let it go, you move on, sometimes you even befriend the people who said the nasty things about you because life is life, it’s short and the less grievances you hold on to, the better.”

Kelly mentioned that Michelle Obama’s way of seeing things is completely different compared to others. Megyn also alleged that Michelle always aims to bring the topic of skin color everywhere, specifically when someone considers her bitter.

Michelle Obama recalls Barack Obama's presidential campaign: The Light Podcast comments explained

The new episode of The Light Podcast garnered widespread attention following comments made by Michelle Obama. In the episode, she addressed the stereotype of the "angry Black woman," stating that it is a part of America’s history in terms of racism and misogyny. She noted her concern about the same, saying:

“The first label they put on us as Black women is that we are angry. And the irony is, like, yeah. I am probably less light than many of my white female friends. It’s a way to keep us in our place.”

Michelle said that during Barack Obama’s presidential campaign, she tried to convey the truth about their life, including “humanizing” her husband as a “great man.”

She opened up on the consequences of everything that happened during the campaign, noting that a female journalist called her “bitter” for doing the same. In the video, Michelle addressed the comments about her and Barack Obama, and clarified her intentions, stating:

“I was emasculating him just by sort of trying to tell the truth about what life is right? And then you get labeled as angry, you know because you talk forcefully or passionately about something even if it’s in the context of great joy and pride.”

Meanwhile, Michelle Obama has yet to respond to Megyn’s comments about the podcast. However, the podcast interview video on Michelle’s YouTube channel has received more than 200,000 views to date.

