Martina Navratilova fires back at Piers Morgan for attacking Michelle Obama over her criticism of Donald Trump's deportation policy

Martina Navratilova has issued a sharp response to English journalist Piers Morgan after his criticism of Michelle Obama's remarks on the deportation policy under US President Donald Trump. The former World No. 1 also strongly rejected the comparison between Barack Obama and Trump's handling of the issue.

In an appearance on the 'On Purpose with Jay Setty' podcast, Michelle Obama candidly discussed her "fears" about the treatment of immigrants under the Trump administration. She condemned the racism that was behind the deportation decisions and raised concerns about all people of color in the United States.

"There’s so much bias and so much racism and so much ignorance that fuels those kind of choices. I worry for people of color all over this country, and I don’t know that we will have the advocates to protect everybody. And that … frightens me, it keeps me up at night,” she said.

However, Piers Morgan did not take kindly to the former First Lady's remarks. He claimed that her husband Barack Obama, whom he described as the "greatest deporter" in US history, was more deserving of such criticism.

"Her husband was the greatest deporter in U.S. presidential history - kicking out 3m+ people in 8yrs. Did THAT keep her up at night?" Morgan posted.

Martina Navratilova rejected Morgan's argument, contending that Barack Obama had followed the law and ensured due process before deporting someone from the country, unlike Donald Trump.

"Obama, unlike trump, followed the law. Anything else?" Martina Navratilova responded.

Navratilova's remarks aren't surprising, since she has been very outspoken against Donald Trump's deportation policies. The 18-time Grand Slam champion recently even called Trump a "psychopath" after he suggested sending "illegal criminals" to mega-prisons in El Salvador.

Martina Navratilova calls out Donald Trump's conflicting statements in strong response to Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan recently joined the debate surrounding the illegal deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia to El Salvador by Donald Trump's administration. The Brit argued that Garcia should not be allowed to return to the US if he was a member of the MS-13 gang, like the White House insisted.

However, he emphasized that Garcia's deportation should be reversed if the information about his ties to the terrorist group turned out to be incorrect.

"Was Garcia a member of MS-13? That’s the key question. If he was, then his deportation is correct, unless Mr Sanders thinks illegal immigrant members of violent gangs should remain in US. But if Garcia wasn’t in MS-13, as he’s always insisted, he should be returned to the US," Morgan posted on X.

In response, Martina Navratilova called out Trump's conflicting statements about whether the government could be trusted.

"On the one hand trump says don’t trust the government, all the while saying trust us—he is a gang member," Navratilova commented.

Navratilova recently also called Donald Trump "evil" over his Easter message, in which he lashed out at Joe Biden and accused the former President of "purposefully allowing millions of criminals" to enter the country.

