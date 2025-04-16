Martina Navratilova calls out Donald Trump’s conflicting statements amid Kilmar Garcia deportation controversy

Martina Navratilova pointed out glaring contradiction in President Donald Trump’s narrative surrounding the wrongful deportation of Maryland resident Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Navratilova questioned how Trump can simultaneously preach distrust in the federal government while demanding that Americans unquestioningly accept his administration’s unproven claims that Garcia is a dangerous gang member.

Ad

The controversy centers on Garcia, a Salvadoran national who fled gang violence in 2011 and had been living legally in the U.S. since 2019 under a "withholding of removal" status along with his wife and children. That designation, granted by an immigration judge, allowed him to remain in the country despite not having full asylum status.

But on March 15, 2025, Garcia was deported to El Salvador in what the Trump administration later called an "administrative error." Once in El Salvador, Garcia was thrown into the notorious CECOT prison—despite having no criminal record in either country.

Ad

Trending

The move came despite a 2019 court order shielding him from deportation—an order the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously upheld in a 9-0 ruling on April 14, 2025, declaring the deportation illegal and ordering Garcia's return.

Still, the Trump administration doubled down. Rather than facilitating Garcia’s return as directed, officials labeled him an MS-13 gang member and a terrorist—without offering concrete proof. Attorney General Pam Bondi insisted that the administration was prepared to assist in Garcia’s return only if El Salvador chose to release him.

Ad

President Nayib Bukele, during a joint White House appearance with Trump, outright rejected that possibility, claiming Garcia’s release would amount to “smuggling a terrorist” back into the United States. Yet Garcia’s legal team argues he has no criminal record in either country and no known ties to gangs—a claim reinforced by the Supreme Court’s decision.

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders weighed in too, underscoring the lack of evidence and calling for Garcia’s immediate return, stressing that the man is a father of three with legal status. English broadcaster Piers Morgan shared Sanders’ statement and posed the core question:

Ad

"Was Garcia a member of MS-13? That’s the key question. If he was, then his deportation is correct, unless Mr Sanders thinks illegal immigrant members of violent gangs should remain in US. But if Garcia wasn’t in MS-13, as he’s always insisted, he should be returned to the US."

Expand Tweet

Ad

In a reply to Morgan, Trump critic Martina Navratilova wrote:

"On the one hand trump says don’t trust the government, all the while saying trust us—he is a gang member."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Martina Navratilova condemned Donald Trump’s proposal to send US criminals to El Salvador’s notorious prisons

In Picture: Martina Navratilova (Image source: Getty)

Martina Navratilova sharply criticized President Donald Trump after he proposed sending violent American citizens to El Salvador’s notorious mega-prisons. During a recent White House meeting with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, Trump praised Bukele’s crackdown on gangs and suggested expanding that model to include convicted U.S. citizens.

Ad

Reacting to the footage of the meeting, the 18-time Grand Slam singles champion slammed the idea as authoritarian cruelty, calling Trump a "psychopath" for even considering it.

"A racist fascist salivating at the prospect of imprisoning people without any due process- only a psychopath can do that," Martina Navratilova wrote.

In other news, Martina Navratilova denounced Donald Trump’s plan to relocate residents of war-torn Gaza.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author S Shahi Shashank, a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda, joined the company about a year and a half ago. Despite his background in software engineering, his passion for the sport drove him to switch gears and dive into full-time journalism before which he worked as a tech writer.



With over 1000 articles and nearly 4 million views under his belt at SK, his stories stand out thanks to his deep dives into match stats, player tactics, and historical patterns, offering readers a fresh take every time. Above all, he is meticulous, making sure to double-check information from reliable sources before sharing it.



In Shashank's view, there's no room for debate: Novak Djokovic reigns supreme as the ultimate GOAT. He draws inspiration from the Serb's resilience, hard work, and relentless attitude, channeling those qualities into his own work.



Outside of his tennis musings, he finds joy in hitting the court himself, exploring new destinations during his travels, and watching movies. Know More