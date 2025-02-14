Martina Navratilova drops 4-word reaction in condemnation of President Donald Trump's plan to relocate Gaza residents

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has voiced her criticism of President Donald Trump. Navratilova endorsed a scathing remark condemning Trump’s controversial plan regarding the Gaza Strip, calling his actions "repulsive" and suggesting they were even worse than that description.

Navratilova’s blunt reaction came in response to Trump’s assertion that the United States would "own" Gaza and redevelop it, a proposal that has been widely condemned internationally.

Unveiled during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on February 4, 2025, Trump's plan sparked an immediate backlash. The proposal involved forcibly relocating Gaza’s approximately two million Palestinian residents to neighboring countries like Egypt and Jordan while transforming the war-torn strip into what he called the “Riviera of the Middle East.”

Trending

Trump defended his stance by arguing that Gaza had become uninhabitable due to ongoing conflicts and that its people would be better off elsewhere. However, the plan was swiftly rejected by Egypt, Jordan, and other nations, who criticized it as an unrealistic and dangerous approach that disregarded Palestinian rights and regional stability.

The controversy deepened when, a week later, on February 11, Trump reiterated his stance during a tense meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah II at the White House. He dismissed previous suggestions of purchasing Gaza, insisting:

"We're going to have Gaza. We don't have to buy. There's nothing to buy. We will have Gaza."

Trump further claimed that his vision would create jobs for people in the Middle East, adding:

"We're going to take it, we're going to hold it, we're going to cherish it. We're going to get it going eventually, where a lot of jobs are going to be created for the people in the Middle East. It's going to be for the people in the Middle East," he added.

Navratilova, a longtime critic of Trump, weighed in on the controversy through social media. A user on X (formerly Twitter) posted a video of Trump’s remarks alongside a strong condemnation, describing the former president as the epitome of the "ugly American."

"In every way conceivable, this repulsive piece of shit epitomizes the phrase 'ugly American,'" the post read.

In response, Navratilova reshared the post, adding her commentary

"Repulsive is being nice."

Expand Tweet

Martina Navratilova weighed in on Donald Trump hosting Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House

In Picture: Martina Navratilova during the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards press conference (Source: Getty)

Martina Navratilova slammed President Donald Trump for hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House amid Israel’s ongoing offensive in Gaza.

The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion expressed her disapproval on X, reacting to a video shared by White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino showing Trump greeting Netanyahu.

"Sickening and infuriating," Martina Navratilova commented.

In other news, Martina Navratilova condemned Donald Trump regardless of his public statements.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback