Martina Navratilova slams Donald Trump’s 'nasty' Easter message, calls US President 'evil'

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova slammed U.S. President Donald Trump after he posted a scathing and politically charged message on Truth Social. In a fiery response, Navratilova condemned Trump’s words and labeled him a “total and utter psychopath” and a “toxic narcissist.”

On Easter Sunday, April 20, Trump posted a blazing message on Truth Social, mixing holiday wishes with harsh attacks on the "Radical Left," judges, law enforcement, and former President Joe Biden. He accused them of enabling criminals, like gang members and violent offenders, to re-enter the U.S. through what he called an “open borders” policy.

"Happy Easter to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting and scheming so hard to bring Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, the Mentally Insane, and well known MS-13 Gang Members and Wife Beaters, back into our Country. Happy Easter also to the WEAK and INEFFECTIVE Judges and Law Enforcement Officials who are allowing this sinister attack on our Nation to continue, an attack so violent that it will never be forgotten!" Trump said.

"Sleepy Joe Biden purposefully allowed Millions of CRIMINALS to enter our Country, totally unvetted and unchecked, through an Open Borders Policy that will go down in history as the single most calamitous act ever perpetrated upon America," he added.

Trump labeled Biden as the worst, most incompetent president and sarcastically wished all his opponents a “Happy Easter,” accusing them of cheating in the 2020 election and suggesting someone else might be running the country.

"He was, by far, our WORST and most Incompetent President, a man who had absolutely no idea what he was doing. But to him, and to the person that ran and manipulated the Auto Pen (perhaps our REAL President!), and to all of the people who CHEATED in the 2020 Presidential Election in order to get this highly destructive Moron Elected, I wish you, with great love, sincerity, and affection, a very Happy Easter!!!" Trump continued.

Outspoken Trump critic Martina Navratilova responded sharply to his Easter Day message on X by calling him out. Referencing his post on Sunday, she wrote:

"He is just evil. He can’t help it. Being nasty gives him pleasure. A total and utter psychopath and toxic narcissist."

Martina Navratilova ripped into Donald Trump over the plan to ship U.S. inmates to El Salvador’s notorious prisons

In Picture: Martina Navratilova (Image source: Getty)

Martina Navratilova criticized Donald Trump after he proposed sending U.S. inmates to El Salvador’s controversial mega-prisons. In a White House meeting with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, Trump praised Bukele’s gang crackdown and suggested applying a similar model in the U.S.

The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion condemned the idea as authoritarian and cruel, calling Trump a "psychopath."

"A racist fascist salivating at the prospect of imprisoning people without any due process- only a psychopath can do that," Martina Navratilova tweeted.

In other news, Martina Navratilova called out Donald Trump’s contradictory statements regarding the Kilmar Garcia deportation controversy.

