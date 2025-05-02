Who was Meghan Markle's ex-husband? Megyn Kelly says the Duchess's ex said she had a vision board with Prince Harry's picture on it

On May 2, 2025, journalist Megyn Kelly criticized Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, for allegedly having created a vision board featuring Prince Harry's picture before they ever met during her show. Kelly was joined by Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, for the episode.

In this installment of The Megyn Kelly Show, the duo revisited Markle's first-ever podcast appearance on The Jamie Kern Lima Show.

During their conversation, Megyn Kelly claimed to know someone linked to Trevor Engelson, the American film producer and Meghan Markle's ex-husband. According to Kelly, this person claimed that Markle "had a vision board with Prince Harry [Duke of Sussex] on it."

While revisiting the podcast, Kelly appeared seemingly upset at Meghan Markle, labeling her a "malignant narcissist" and accusing her of being obsessed with herself while simultaneously playing the "victim" card.

"There's nothing I like about her. She is a malignant narcissist who cannot get enough of herself while she simultaneously plays the victim," Kelly said.

Kelly also accused Markle of constantly complaining about royal life, adding, "She never stops whining."

Imitating the Duchess of Sussex, Kelly remarked:

"My castle's too small. The queen is mean to me. They won't let me call myself her royal highness anymore, but I'm going to put it all over my stationery and on the gifts that I give to my friends, while she never stops whining."

The journalist further accused Meghan Markle of marrying Prince Harry for money, stating, "She bagged the elephant," and became a "princess," suggesting, "It was planned from the beginning."

"She denied being interested in the royal family, which she totally was," Kelly said.

"She is a bully" — Megyn Kelly on Meghan Markle's behavior towards her employees

Meghan Markle at the 2025 TIME100 Summit (Image via Getty)

Later in the conversation, Megyn Kelly accused Markle of being a bully, alleging that she mistreated the "young women" working at her castle. Kelly claimed that the Duchess of Sussex "wore them down and was so nasty" towards them, ultimately leading them to quit their job "in tears."

"She's a bully, I mean, the reports were uniformly from inside the castle that all the young women, in particular, who work for her, quit in tears," Kelly said.

She further claimed that Markle exhibits similar behavior at her new lifestyle brand, As Ever, initially called American Riviera Orchard, alleging, "She's a nightmare behind the scenes and not toward the betterment of her staff just because she's an insecure person who takes it out on other people."

"She wore them down and was so nasty. Then, when she started her own company, similar reports coming out from Monteceto about how no one can work for her. Megyn Kelly said.

Kelly clarified that she doesn't "actually hate" Meghan Markle and labeled it a "love-to-hate" situation.

"I don't hate her as much as, but it's like a love-to-hate situation. I don't have actual hatred for her, I have that for very few people. It's a small list, but she's not on it. But I just can't stand her, I just think she's such a phony. I love to make fun of her because she continues to give me so much material," Megyn Kelly added.

The Duchess of Sussex returned to the public spotlight after launching her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, where she hosts guests at her California estate and shares cooking and gardening tips with viewers.

She also launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever, on April 2, 2025. According to People, the brand sold its first collection within an hour after it went live at 9 am ET.

Meghan Markle also returned to podcasting with Confessions of a Female Founder from Lemonade Media, which premiered on April 8, 2025.

