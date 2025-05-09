"There isn't a tear in sight": Megyn Kelly slams Meghan Markle's first podcast appearance where she claimed to be wearing no make-up

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle appeared for her first-ever podcast interview as a guest on Jamie Kern Lima's podcast on April 28, 2025. The podcast episode, uploaded on YouTube and made headlines for Meghan Markle's no-makeup look, which was critiqued by, journalist and political commentator Megyn Kelly.

Ad

During the May 6, 2025, episode of her podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show, she spoke to royal expert Dan Wootton. Kelly alleged that despite claiming that she was wearing no makeup, Markle had "the perfect blowout." Kelly also said that Meghan was fake crying as there was no tear in sight.

"She's allegedly wearing no makeup. Meanwhile, she's got like the perfect blowout, you know, and like she's completely camera ready, except she didn't put eye makeup on. And she also is pretending like she's crying. And we did a zero in like we zoomed in just to see. There isn't a tear in sight. Dan, look. Look at this," Megyn Kelly said.

Ad

Trending

Kelly then asked her viewers to "take a close-up look" at the video, asking where the tears were. She stated that there was "nothing there," claiming that it was "an actor's tip" as Meghan "just keeps wiping and wiping and wiping."

Expand Tweet

Ad

As he agreed with Kelly, Dan Wootton claimed that he felt like Jamie Kern Lima, "believes that she's the new Oprah Winfrey" and called the podcast a "car crash."

This is not the first time Megyn Kelly has slammed the Duchess. On the May 2, 2025, episode of her show with Dave Portnoy, she called Meghan a "malignant narcissist" and "a bully." The former Fox News reporter also accused Markle of marrying Prince Harry "for money."

Ad

Dan Wootton and Megyn Kelly also discussed Meghan Markle's relationship with Prince Harry

Ad

Megyn Kelly is a known critic of Meghan Markle. In the May 7 episode, she discussed Meghan Markle's first-ever podcast interview appearance on The Jamie Kern Lima Show. While Meghan said that she is in a happy marriage with Prince Harry, Dan Wootton claimed that "she's lying."

Wootton stated that when Lima asked Meghan if she would stay with Prince Harry forever, the Duchess' voice allegedly went "up two octaves," claiming that she was lying. He added that the Suits actress was "shopping the post divorce book to publishers already."

Ad

"And her voice goes up two octaves and she says yes because she's lying," Dan Wootton said."

The royal expert also emphasized that this wasn't a conspiracy theory, adding that Vanity Fair had allegedly "confirmed" it.

On the podcast, when Jamie asked the Duchess about writing a book, she replied that she hasn't lived enough life yet. However, Dan Wootton believes the reason is different.

Ad

"Megan doesn't want to have to write a book now, which would obviously include loads and loads of positive stuff about Prince Harry, because she is preparing for the big payday which she knows will be a massive payout to keep her going for years and years," the royal expert claimed

Also read: "Go Meghan Markle go!!": Internet reacts as Golden Globes unveil new Best Podcast of the Year category starting next year

Ad

Besides the Duchess' relationship, Megyn Kelly and Dan also talked about Meghan Markle's investment in Hannah Mendoza's business. They also wondered why Jamie didn't ask any questions about the bullying allegations against Meghan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a Food writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More